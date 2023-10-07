'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons'...
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:00 PM on October 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

Leftwing media just couldn't wait to pounce on the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel by ... blaming Israel! As they always do. Every time Hamas launches an unprovoked attack.

Like clockwork. Every time.

'Will Israel be too harsh?'

Blaming Israel for being attacked by terrorists is just what the media does.

A biased media? What?

Always the same.

It's always the Israeli government being criticized in these situations, you notice.

It never changes.

Hamas attacks Israel and the media jump to defend Hamas.

'Of course, we denounce violence BUT Israel ... '

Like clockwork.

***

