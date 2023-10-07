'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel

Leftwing media just couldn't wait to pounce on the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel by ... blaming Israel! As they always do. Every time Hamas launches an unprovoked attack.

Like clockwork. Every time.

On CNN, former State Department official Aaron David Miller is worried about what Israeli retaliation might look like and fears Biden's "emotional" support for Israel:

"What exactly do the Israelis hope to achieve?...Where does this go? That's the real problem." pic.twitter.com/aI7QSEbtmp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 7, 2023

MSNBC's @AymanM: Netanyahu leads "the most far, extremist, Jewish nationalist government that it has existed ... What are you going to do? Are you going to re-occupy the Gaza Strip? Repopulate it with settlements? Are you going in there to try to kill every Hamas leader? They’ve… pic.twitter.com/QpZFaa0O9d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2023

“How dare the Israelis defend themselves!”- CNN — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) October 7, 2023

'Will Israel be too harsh?'

Yes, that’s the real problem. Not the civilians murdered at random today or the women and children being taken hostage. Great take — AC's Dad (@RollTideJT) October 7, 2023

Restraint? There can be no restraint. The only appropriate response is the complete elimination of Hamas. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) October 7, 2023

I’d say the wanton slaughter of innocents by terrorists is the actual “real problem” here — not Israel’s inevitable, devastating and righteous response. https://t.co/MvJzGCmBPk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 7, 2023

"What do the Israelis hope to achieve?"



Let's start with not being murdered and kidnapped https://t.co/K8VoNjXXsb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 7, 2023

"Why can't Israel just accept these terror attacks, the murder of innocent men, women, and children, and not make things worse by retaliating?"



Amazing. https://t.co/1n1UfAXZaB — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 7, 2023

Blaming Israel for being attacked by terrorists is just what the media does.

This is the equivalent of going on TV on September 11th and arguing that Rudy Giuliani is a racist mayor who brought it on himself. https://t.co/wvtv1zEsbC — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 7, 2023

MSNBC is feeding its viewers straightforward, unapologetic, explicit Hamas propaganda. https://t.co/1xBZ7kmNYP — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 7, 2023

A biased media? What?

Both of the analysts in this video are veterans of Al-Jazeera — state media of Qatar https://t.co/HzuuVKPluP — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 7, 2023

Always the same.

Like clock work the media is pushing the “the Jews are at fault for getting themselves murdered” https://t.co/J7eOG3d9UZ — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 7, 2023

It's always the Israeli government being criticized in these situations, you notice.

Palestinians voted for Hamas to be the government. I don’t see Palestinians crying out in protest against the targeting of civilians. I see the videos the Palestinians release of the Israeli hostages they have taken. This doesn’t look defensible from the Palestinian side. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/E2d7AbQn8E — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) October 7, 2023

Ayman always gives aid & comfort to Hamas and radicals who hate Israel.



Why does @MSNBC always allow his trash opinions to go without pushback? https://t.co/NzCZNi0Ad0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 7, 2023

When anti-Semites tell you who they are, believe them https://t.co/EmsoFeh8VH — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) October 7, 2023

What does he expect Israel to do? Hamas is killing and parading bodies around. You ok with this @MSNBC ? — Susan Chak❤️‍🔥VoxSusana (@voxsusana) October 7, 2023

Why the hell wouldn't you want Hamas eliminated? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 7, 2023

CNN: “That’s the real problem…”



Umm…. no… the real problem is that Hamas is hunting and murdering civilians. https://t.co/mk74LZxCma — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) October 7, 2023

I firmly believe the people at MSNBC are evil https://t.co/BMJiUcFGzd — Steve Oatley (@steveoatley) October 7, 2023

MSNBC is now directly supporting Hamas. https://t.co/DBsRe98TX2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 7, 2023

It never changes.

Hamas attacks Israel and the media jump to defend Hamas.

'Of course, we denounce violence BUT Israel ... '

Like clockwork.

***

