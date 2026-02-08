Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too

No to Voter ID: Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Justify Dems Being on Unpopular...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on February 08, 2026
Twitter

Texas Representative Gene Wu is like a Frankenstein's monster of Democrat party buffoonery. He's got Eric Swalwell's emotional stability, Ilhan Omar's racism, a dash of Ted Leiu's lack of self-awareness all bundled into a package with all the charisma of Maxine Waters.

With his latest public display of cringe, our dear Congressman forges into new territory: straight up racism wrapped in good old academic Critical Theory gobbledygook.

Watch it for yourself.

So before we dive into what should be a censure-worthy act of racial division, let's review some of Wu's greatest hits.

Recall that to protest Texas' redistricting plan, Wu and other Texas Dems pulled a stunt wherein they flew to DC, brought Covid with them and ate breakfast to own Fox News.

Like the child who keeps licking the frozen flagpole, Texas Dems performed the same again in 2025, but this time  they stayed in greasy Governor Pritzker's Chicago luxury hotel.

Then there was the typical hypocrisy of fighting school choice while sending his kids to privileged private schools. He did make the mistake of taking on his intellectual superior and school choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis.

Other Wu hits include dunking on taxpayers, creepily defending trans picture books being read to fifth graders and using rock legend Meatloaf's passing to push Covid vaccinations

So not only is this twit always on the wrong side of every issue, he is a loud twit about it.

Which brings us back to this moment where he puts hit foot in his mouth and then claims he loves the taste of leather and shoe polish.

Yes. He forgets that the progressives had to change POC, meaning all people of color, just no whites, to BIPOC, just black and indigenous because POC was unintentionally and ironically too inclusive.

We don't think he's lying, unless you think self-delusion is a lie. He is Gene Wu and sounds like he was educated in some Marxist based Critical Theory classes, probably taught by a white communist.

Now that Musk has seen this, there's some hope that there's some well-earned backlash.

'Achshually, you can't be racist against white people because (2,000 convoluted bullcrap words on power structures, class hierarchies, Imperialism and Patriarchy).'

A picture is worth a thousand words.

The critical theorist and are committed to every kind of division: race, class, gender, you name it.

Like Representative Omar, we have an immigrant who found a lucrative niche defecating on the very country that gave them refuge and opportunity.

Maybe.

Please do this, sir. And thank you for your service.

The irony is lost on him, we assure you.

