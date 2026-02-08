Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too

Texas Representative Gene Wu is like a Frankenstein's monster of Democrat party buffoonery. He's got Eric Swalwell's emotional stability, Ilhan Omar's racism, a dash of Ted Leiu's lack of self-awareness all bundled into a package with all the charisma of Maxine Waters.

With his latest public display of cringe, our dear Congressman forges into new territory: straight up racism wrapped in good old academic Critical Theory gobbledygook.

Watch it for yourself.

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off:



"Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." pic.twitter.com/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

So before we dive into what should be a censure-worthy act of racial division, let's review some of Wu's greatest hits.

Recall that to protest Texas' redistricting plan, Wu and other Texas Dems pulled a stunt wherein they flew to DC, brought Covid with them and ate breakfast to own Fox News.

This is Gene Wu, the communist that ran to D.C. when he avoided doing his job and then ate a ceaser salad all while claiming he was a fugitive in 2021. pic.twitter.com/DvnwFmJlls — Purple Girl (@IAMannabe11e) February 8, 2026

Like the child who keeps licking the frozen flagpole, Texas Dems performed the same again in 2025, but this time they stayed in greasy Governor Pritzker's Chicago luxury hotel.

Then there was the typical hypocrisy of fighting school choice while sending his kids to privileged private schools. He did make the mistake of taking on his intellectual superior and school choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis.

Other Wu hits include dunking on taxpayers, creepily defending trans picture books being read to fifth graders and using rock legend Meatloaf's passing to push Covid vaccinations.

So not only is this twit always on the wrong side of every issue, he is a loud twit about it.

Which brings us back to this moment where he puts hit foot in his mouth and then claims he loves the taste of leather and shoe polish.

Sorry Rep. Wu, but in true orthodox woke ideology, East Asians and South Asians in the US are "white adjacent." You belong to the oppressor caste. — Joel Kleinbaum (@PostWokePNW) February 8, 2026

Yes. He forgets that the progressives had to change POC, meaning all people of color, just no whites, to BIPOC, just black and indigenous because POC was unintentionally and ironically too inclusive.

As usual, @GeneforTexas is lying.



He is deeply dishonest and immoral. — Pudge (@pudgenet) February 8, 2026

We don't think he's lying, unless you think self-delusion is a lie. He is Gene Wu and sounds like he was educated in some Marxist based Critical Theory classes, probably taught by a white communist.

Shame on him — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2026

Now that Musk has seen this, there's some hope that there's some well-earned backlash.

Unhinged racism and talk of domination. Unreal. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) February 8, 2026

'Achshually, you can't be racist against white people because (2,000 convoluted bullcrap words on power structures, class hierarchies, Imperialism and Patriarchy).'

Uh huh 🙄👇 SO SICK & TIRED of this race baiting marxist CR@P! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/b3FxRR6j13 — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 ✝️ ❤️ (@catmrow0) February 8, 2026

A picture is worth a thousand words.

How are white people the "oppressor"?. The majority of us are only hard working people trying our best to make a decent living, raise our children w/morals & ethics & attempt to make the world a better place. We are giving but mind our own business too. How is that oppression? — Where's the Complaint Department? (@treasurebefound) February 8, 2026

The critical theorist and are committed to every kind of division: race, class, gender, you name it.

How quickly Gene Wu forgot his parents who survived Mao, a real "Oppressor" & fled to US when he was 4 years old.



His anti-white speech is the same as the communist identity politics which Mao used to grab power.



I survived communism & I can't wait to counter progressives in… — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) February 8, 2026

Like Representative Omar, we have an immigrant who found a lucrative niche defecating on the very country that gave them refuge and opportunity.

Critical Race Theory. Identity politics is just a ploy for Marxists to take over the country. Eventually the American public will figure it out. Maybe. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 8, 2026

Maybe.

I’ve buried brothers who gave their lives for this country.



They weren’t oppressors. They were patriots.



Words from elected officials matter.



I’ll be addressing this directly soon. https://t.co/y80nFlorid — Nick Tran (@realNickTran) February 8, 2026

Please do this, sir. And thank you for your service.

If he believes white people are oppressors, there happens to be a country full other Chinese people with almost no white people where he could live instead



And incidentally, China would never tolerate open anti-Chinese racism from a non-Chinese politician



As they shouldn't https://t.co/YQEcQuJi5C — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 8, 2026

The irony is lost on him, we assure you.

