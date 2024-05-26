Wu … Wut? Private School Parent, Genu Wu's Feud With Corey A. DeAngelis Keeps Getting Weirder

A private school parent, Gene Wu, who also sometimes doubles as a virtue-signaling duty-shirking fugitive Texas state representative, seems to really enjoy getting verbally flogged by school choice advocate, Corey A. DeAngelis.

Advertisement

No matter how many times DeAngelis levels Wu with facts, the public school pimping progressive always comes back for more.

Just imagine it. You and 9 other families can pay that one weird guy down the street $150k a year so that your children can spend 7 hours alone everyday in his house with no other adult supervision.



What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/tx26eXg92Y — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 26, 2024

This time, Genu Wu resurrected a post from DeAngelis that is so old it was called a 'tweet' when he first posted it.

Does he just troll through 4-year-old tweets from DeAngelis's timeline and decide to randomly post them with bizarre innuendo?

Seriously, this is a bit stalkerish, Gene. Have you considered stamp collecting or some other healthier hobby?

The old post pointed out that allowing education dollars to follow the child would give parents options they've always said they wanted: small, dedicated class size with a well-paid teacher they choose.

Wu's response not only belittles parents who expect more from their tax dollars than the current system delivers but is also downright creepy.

You sent your kids to private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 26, 2024

Here comes that rake you ordered, Gene.

Wu makes it so easy and DeAngelis comes armed with receipts.

This you? pic.twitter.com/X6FAv1VRBO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 26, 2024

Wu is the poster child of the anti-school choice politician who wants to funnel every tax dollar you pay for education to public schools while sending their own kids to private schools.

Talk about privilege.

This clown ate a salad to own Fox News and infected Washington DC with COVID for a political stunt.



Consider the sources of your info https://t.co/p38XhoQQFC — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) May 26, 2024

Yes, it's THAT Gene Wu.

Then things got even stranger.

So you don’t think guys can be educators without being weird. Got it. — Iamwhatiam (@daveattexas) May 26, 2024

Gene Wu wanted to be sure he wasn't misunderstood. He wasn't commenting on just men, you see.

I don't think many men and many women can be alone with kids without it getting weird.



But that's why we have school systems that screen and prepare for these things. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 26, 2024

Record scratch. Let's back that up again. Did he just say … no, that can't be … yep.

It seems Gene needs better friends because this is just messed up.

Sure, there are way too many recent examples of public school teachers raping teenage students, but you have to be a bit messed up to generally believe things get 'weird' when men and women are left alone with kids.

Advertisement

Yeah, that screening is going SO well, isn't it, Gene?



You weirdo creeper. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 26, 2024

You probably know how well this went with Twitter/X users.

Also, I'd trust a cohort of families to screen their hand-picked educator better than government bureaucracy.

As we said, he always brings the facts. That's some really nice screening you've got there, government schools.

I've heard lots of arguments against school choice. Some of them are reasonable. This is...not.



I don't know what this is. But I think you should delete this tweet. — Gary Frankel (@FrankelGarion) May 26, 2024

It's classic Gene Wu. That's what it is.

Sometimes, there's only one gif that will work.

How many rakes are you going to step on today? — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) May 26, 2024

All of them?

ummm, put this guy on a list. https://t.co/uNRncTDHjD — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) May 26, 2024

The anthropology behind some school-choice opposition, such as Wu, is deeply weird and probably evil. https://t.co/l0hJQa8Ybp — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 26, 2024

Advertisement

The vast majority of the replies ranged from 'WHAT?', 'Check his hard drive!', and 'You are creepy, Gene!'

This might be the biggest and most worthy ratio I’ve ever seen.



Next year when my kids are roaming the Texas Capitol, you can be sure we’ll all be keeping an eye on this House member to make sure it isn’t “getting weird.” https://t.co/zNnjGFt6Ef — Brent Money (@brentmoney) May 27, 2024

We're pretty sure Gene loves the attention because he keeps doing this to himself.

X is a real eye opener as to how unprofessional our Representatives really are. Why are we paying their salary to act like bitter people posting on social media? https://t.co/B6oR16khuJ — LilRascal (@rascal113646) May 26, 2024

Hahahahahahaha! — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 26, 2024

Gene always tries to rage laugh away these messes he creates for himself.

(And, yes, Twitchy is always here to call him out!)

This is why Democrats are losing on this issue. https://t.co/EVImfUwWgX — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 26, 2024

The best thing about Wu's ability to self-own is that the guy he's calling a dumba** uses him like the tool he is.

For the record, this writer has some firsthand experience with his children in private school and DeAngelis is exactly right. In Ohio, public school students are funded at over $14,500 each. Ohio's EdChoice program only provides a fraction of that amount to high school students using the school choice voucher (about $8,400 and the public school keeps the rest) and the private schools manage to provide a quality education.

Advertisement

DeAngelis uses clowns like Gene Wu to help spread the school choice message, and Wu gladly obliges. Every. Single. Time.

What a dumb … well … you get the idea.

This is a Democrat state representative from Texas. https://t.co/6NDIQ4oA5n pic.twitter.com/ksbPnRUNR7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 26, 2024

Please elect better people, Texas.