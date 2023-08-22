Gene Wu stands up for teacher fired for reading trans picture book to 5th graders

We haven't had fun with Texas State Rep. Gene Wu in a while. If you remember, he was one of the House Democrats who fled the state in order to keep the Republicans from being able to pass legislation that was clearly going to pass. That clown show is over, but the clowns remain.

As Twitchy reported earlier, a teacher in Georgia was fired by the school district for reading a picture book on gender identity to her fifth graders. Wu is right there with the tired argument that if you don't present fifth-graders with the full gender spectrum and encourage them to question their gender, they're going to commit suicide.

These are 5th graders who already are or will be starting puberty.



Kids who will be having questions and concerns about their bodies and feelings.



Understanding is the first step to keep kids from taking their own lives.



But this is not about kids... https://t.co/rObBcK1JuK — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) August 22, 2023

Reading a picture book to fifth graders isn't about the kids, either. It was a choice.

It is not the business of anyone outside a family to decide when it is appropriate to introduce any topic that concerns sex - even in the abstract. If kids have questions, the vast majority ask a parent. — Ranchmemaw (@ranchmemaw) August 22, 2023

But parents might not "affirm" their child's new gender — that's why teachers have to step in.

It is the job of the parents to answer their kids' questions about changing bodies. Not you or your sick groomer liberal friends. Get that through your tiny little skull. https://t.co/qgKAwqNZHE — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) August 22, 2023

That’s not your job, Gene. — Da5iD (@Veeger420) August 22, 2023

Why are you so obsessed with transing the genitals of children? — JRTguy (@JRTbro) August 22, 2023

Gene gets a little creepier every day. — Area Individual (@Areaindividual1) August 22, 2023

That’ll be quite enough from you, Wu pic.twitter.com/mXMdeVeNBI — XPosterOfLiberty🇺🇸 (@copelaja1) August 22, 2023

Kids may have questions, but this was a MATH class. She read this book to an entire MATH class.

This is about the kids. Teach them math. Let parents handle Qs about sexuality in 5th grade, in conjunction w/trained counselors if appropriate. — Isabela (@IsabelaRM1) August 22, 2023

It's not up to you.

You're not important.

You're not relevant.

You're not qualified.

You're not special.

How many kids didn't "know" they were trans until their teachers started doing activities like selecting your pronouns?

