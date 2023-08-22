Gene Wu stands up for teacher fired for reading trans picture book to 5th graders

WaPo's Philip Bump says Republicans more likely to believe false things about COVID,...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 22, 2023
Twitter

We haven't had fun with Texas State Rep. Gene Wu in a while. If you remember, he was one of the House Democrats who fled the state in order to keep the Republicans from being able to pass legislation that was clearly going to pass. That clown show is over, but the clowns remain.

As Twitchy reported earlier, a teacher in Georgia was fired by the school district for reading a picture book on gender identity to her fifth graders. Wu is right there with the tired argument that if you don't present fifth-graders with the full gender spectrum and encourage them to question their gender, they're going to commit suicide.

Reading a picture book to fifth graders isn't about the kids, either. It was a choice.

But parents might not "affirm" their child's new gender — that's why teachers have to step in.

How many kids didn't "know" they were trans until their teachers started doing activities like selecting your pronouns?

