Gene Wu Says Texas Dems Who Fled Democracy Are Suffering Financially and Mentally for Their Cowardice

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Black

Wow, Democrat Texas Representative Gene Wu looks rough. He says he and his fellow Democrats are suffering since they chose to abandon democracy and flee to their billionaire friend JB Pritzker’s hotel in Chicago. Looks like running away from a vote on redistricting is taking its toll. Oh, well.

Start here. (READ)

Texas Rep. Gene Wu, who looks like he's aged about 10 years in the last week, has what can only be seen as a cry for help on MSNBC as the entire narrative of "we'll stay as long as it takes" collapses. 

"We're doing our absolute best to hold on. And it's not easy. And like you all said before, we have lots of expenses, lots of fees. People are calling in bomb threats. People are threatening to use the FBI on us. They're harassing our families back in Texas. They're trying to break into people's houses."

He adds, "This is a lot of stress on not only us, but on our families and our loved ones. We're not Republicans. We're not wealthy. Most of us are working-class people."

Here’s Wu crying to his fellow, miserable Democrats on MSNBC. (WATCH)

That’s the look of Democrats not getting their way.

Commenters say the solution is simple: stop fleeing democracy and do your job as an elected representative. Wow, it’s so easy.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s 'heroism' eclipses the rest.

Commenters say the Texas Democrats now living in Illinois thought they would be seen as heroes and celebrated, but now reality has kicked in.

Democracy is beckoning. Texas Democrats, it’s time to heed the call and return to the Lone Star State, vote, and accept that you lost your redistricting fight through the democratic process you despise.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

