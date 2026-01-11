'From This Angle' - Hilarious Memes Take on The Minnesota ICE Incident

When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 8:00 PM on January 11, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

So all the talking heads, spinnerspoliticians and pundits are playing Rorschach test with the video from the tragic, unnecessary and self-inflicted death of Renee Good in the Minnesota ICE shooting. Was she aiming for or away from the officer? Was her intention to kill him or was she gripped with fear and trying to escape?

 As predicted, the leftists and their many media allies are kicking the spin machine into overdrive.

There's plenty to read about here on Twitchy and everywhere else. With that covered, we can have a wry and funny look at the media / activist / liberal spin. Gallows humor is humor and these are a good way to not let the darkness overtake us.

So without further ado, let's look at some spin from great stories of our time.

Fun game for nerds: see if you can guess the references!

This one is known as a 'gimme'. If you don't get it, turn in your nerd card.

The nerds: wait is this the movie with that dude who dies on a door?

Chick cartoon!

Nerds: we're back!

Ooooh, a thinker!

This may a bit obscure to some of you youngsters, but it's this writer's favorite.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

