'From This Angle' - Hilarious Memes Take on The Minnesota ICE Incident

So all the talking heads, spinners, politicians and pundits are playing Rorschach test with the video from the tragic, unnecessary and self-inflicted death of Renee Good in the Minnesota ICE shooting. Was she aiming for or away from the officer? Was her intention to kill him or was she gripped with fear and trying to escape?

As predicted, the leftists and their many media allies are kicking the spin machine into overdrive.

There's plenty to read about here on Twitchy and everywhere else. With that covered, we can have a wry and funny look at the media / activist / liberal spin. Gallows humor is humor and these are a good way to not let the darkness overtake us.

So without further ado, let's look at some spin from great stories of our time.

From this angle it very clear the balrog was not trying to pass and just panicked as the wizard broke the bridge out under its feet. https://t.co/2ed1h2kvsk pic.twitter.com/2STf2xhT8n — A Well_Armed Lamb 🇺🇲 (@AWell_ArmedLamb) January 11, 2026

Fun game for nerds: see if you can guess the references!

From this image it was very clear that the Rancor was just hungry and was not heading directly toward the ICE agent, Luke Skywalker. pic.twitter.com/ghCi5De7Wd — Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) January 10, 2026

This one is known as a 'gimme'. If you don't get it, turn in your nerd card.

From this angle it is very clear the iceberg was not headed directly towards the Titanic and just panicked as the ship appeared out of nowhere https://t.co/s4rCicpMC3 pic.twitter.com/DW7P5Xko32 — Captain Helix (@captainhelix) January 11, 2026

The nerds: wait is this the movie with that dude who dies on a door?

From this angle, it's clear that Gaston was simply climbing the roof in an attempt to gift The Beast a knife by inserting his into Beast's right kidney where it belonged, before unfortunately losing his grip due to the pouring rain and tragically falling to his death. https://t.co/xDLul5Brzp pic.twitter.com/7L8mxIcyDE — Addy Addamson (@AddyAddamson) January 11, 2026

Chick cartoon!

From this image it was clear that the Death Star was not pointed directly at Yavin 4, and the rebel scum got away with barely a limp https://t.co/FOBGumQAVX pic.twitter.com/3tg5JlY29E — Tuor Eladar (@AgitpropMaster) January 10, 2026

Nerds: we're back!

From this angle, it is very clear that FËANOR DID NOTHING WRONG!! https://t.co/vnKy9jNBrd pic.twitter.com/jzVi6TIGad — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 11, 2026

Ooooh, a thinker!

from this angle the biker was merely just offering a puff of his cigar to the terminator, but the terminator stepped in too closely causing contact with the cigar. pic.twitter.com/6aGj2KCopJ — IA Hawkeye (@IA_Hawkeye) January 10, 2026

This may a bit obscure to some of you youngsters, but it's this writer's favorite.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

