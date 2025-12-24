Slow News Day: The Hill Reports That Adam Kinzinger Cancels His Paramount Plus Subscription

Twas the day before Christmas and all through The Hill

Zoomer editors were looking to chill.

The content well was going dry

and the writers would rather be getting high.

Advertisement

They wanted to go home and get theirs gifts wrapped,

but they were stuck here needing to churn out crap.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger cancels Paramount subscription over Bari Weiss, ’60 minutes’ drama https://t.co/NVMRKrDANf — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2025

This is a real story from a real news organization. As we've mentioned in a few Twitchy pieces, the journalist class is up in arms over CBS News' new editor, Bari Weiss. Looking for any and every opportunity to pounce, they went full-on turned-up-to-eleven hysterical when she delayed a '60 Minutes' piece on the CECOT prison where illegal immigrants are being deported to. Not canceled, postponed for additional verification. This simple act of journalism was enough to get howls of outrage of 'simping for Trump' and accusations of, hilariously enough, bias.

Not to be left out of the festivities, the intrepid hipsters at The Hill joined the fray with the breaking news that Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor the Hindenburg blew up Nixon wiretapped the Watergate hotel Adam Kinzinger canceled his Paramount Plus subscription over Bari Weiss. The article features this shocking quote:

Kinzinger also posted a screenshot of what appeared to be him canceling his subscription through Amazon’s Prime Video. The Hill has reached out to Paramount for comment.

We're holding our breath for Paramount's response. Twitter was aghast as well, as you can see from the replies.

Lmfao — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 24, 2025

We think LMFAO is code for being in a state of both shock and disbelief.

Seriously, the only reason we're writing about the irrelevant Adam Kinzinger is that The Hill hilariously thought this was newsworthy, either that or their click-bait quota needed a boost (You're welcome).

Paramount will never survive this loss of revenue. — Somewhere_Out_There (@Public_Name_Req) December 24, 2025

Besides, if Paramount really cared about revenue, they wouldn't keep pumping out crappy Star Trek spin offs that intentionally drive out long-time true Trekkies, but that's another rant for another time.

There was no actual news today? — David Gaw (@davidgaw) December 24, 2025

Maybe not. It is Christmas eve, after all. This journalist is probably looking for a scoop at the Fairfax mall. We hear that Santa spent the night in the drunk tank but will make it in time for 'Photos with Santa at the North Pole' event.

Guess he's not a Landman fan.



His loss. — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) December 24, 2025

This seems entirely plausible given that the show is soaked in testosterone.

Sometimes gifs really get to the heart of the matter. A picture, a thousand words and all that.

Advertisement

I’ll alert the media https://t.co/NW2VVyDuBx — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) December 24, 2025

Ha ha! It's funny because The Hill is the media. Marc knows this, you know this, we know this, we're not sure The Hill knows this.

If you asked AI to write the quintessential @thehill story, this is what it would shit out. https://t.co/FrpXVfUoDR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 24, 2025

Crude, yet perfectly stated.

When the media hearts a narrative they will share any story, large or microscopic, to extend it https://t.co/fN9ru9h8kc — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) December 24, 2025

It's a shame that they value their credibility so little that stuff like this gets published.

Thank GOD The Hill formally declared its retirement as a respectable outlet with this indefensibly stupid article. Did anyone read this before publishing it? “A guy out of office angrily cancelled Paramount Plus today….”



ARE YOU CHILDREN? — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMcWilliams) December 24, 2025

If you want to shed what's left of your reputation as a respectable journalistic outlet, what would you do differently?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership.