BURN! El Salvador Prez Makes Hillary Clinton an Offer She WILL Refuse Regarding Harmless Trump Deportees

As we told you yesterday, Judge Jeb Boasberg has ordered that more than 200 illegal aliens that were deported to El Salvador and are being held at the CECOT prison in that country be returned to the United States. Congressional Democrats, who never met a criminal illegal they didn't fawn over, will really appreciate that judge's order.

Advertisement

At the same time, Dems and their lib media allies are having fits because CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss decided to delay a 60 Minutes segment about illegals from Venezuela who the Trump administration deported to El Salvador. Those deportees are reportedly being held in the same prison and maybe should have taken advantage of previous offers to self-deport. According to many reports it's sounding like the story was put on hold because it didn't contain enough context and rebuttals from the White House, DHS and State Department (something that's not exactly new for 60 Minutes).

Hillary Clinton, with the replies turned off of course, is trying to spin on behalf of the Democrats' top priority -- preventing the deportation of illegal aliens and bringing those who have been sent away back to the U.S. But Hillary's about to get an offer where she could lend a hand to help. First, Clinton's post:

Curious to learn more about CECOT?



Hear Juan, Andry, and Wilmer share firsthand how the Trump administration branded them as gang members without evidence and deported them to the brutal El Salvadoran prison. https://t.co/M0axYtHxYm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 22, 2025

That caught the eye of El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, who made Clinton an offer she WILL refuse:

Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton,



If you are convinced that torture is taking place at CECOT, El Salvador is ready to cooperate fully.



We are willing to release our entire prison population (including all gang leaders and all those described as “political prisoners”) to any… https://t.co/GKHMUgeZeO — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 23, 2025

Here's the full post from @NayibBukele:

Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton, If you are convinced that torture is taking place at CECOT, El Salvador is ready to cooperate fully. We are willing to release our entire prison population (including all gang leaders and all those described as “political prisoners”) to any country willing to receive them. The only condition is straightforward: it must be everyone. This would also greatly assist journalists and your favorite NGOs, who would then have thousands of former inmates available for interviews, making it far easier to find additional voices critical of the Salvadoran government (or willing to confirm whatever conclusions are already expected). Surely, if these testimonies reflect a systemic reality, a much larger pool of sources should only reinforce the claim, and many governments should be eager to offer protection. Until then, we will continue prioritizing the human rights of the millions of Salvadorans who today live free from gang rule. Respectfully, Nayib Bukele

Advertisement

Could Hillary please offer to take in a few of these completely innocent and wrongly imprisoned men at the Clinton home? Also maybe the Clintons could convince some of their Chappaqua neighbors to do the same.

Dear President @nayibbukele:



Threaten to send the CECOT detainees to Georgetown, Embassy Row, Chevy Chase, Manhattan, Chappaqua, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and other wealthy leftwing enclaves.



So these Democrats STFU. https://t.co/Z1DPbkrFZJ — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 23, 2025

Odds of any of those places willingly taking them in? ZERO.

Someone send the burn unit to the Clinton house asap. https://t.co/hp9qrMT4wu — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) December 24, 2025

We should never forget that the reason El Salvador suffered a gang problem to begin with was due to her husband, former President @BillClinton, who deported violent criminals to El Salvador without notifying Salvadoran authorities of their criminal backgrounds.



Now she’s… https://t.co/dsrhPd4K67 — Herbert Esmahan (@HerbertEsmahan) December 23, 2025

The saying "mercy to criminals is cruelty to the innocent" comes to mind when watching the Democrats these days go to the mat for illegal alien gang bangers, not to mention drug runners for the cartels.

Advertisement

Leadership, with a touch of bitchslap. https://t.co/q64jali2Fc — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) December 24, 2025

You don’t have to call her Secretary Clinton.



Call her Will-Never-be-President Clinton instead. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 23, 2025

Hillary's "happy birthday to this future president" tweet remains the most terribly aged post on X, and we thank her for not deleting it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies (looking at you, Hillary), new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!