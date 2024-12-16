James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART

Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A thief will steal your wallet and lie to your face about it when confronted.

A sociopath will steal your wallet, lie to your face about it and gaslight you about how you should not have left your wallet out.

A politician will steal your wallet, lie to your face about it, gaslight you about how you should not have left your wallet out and accuse you of stealing wallets.

Then there's Adam Schiff. You've already read how this corrupt, lying, opportunistic chud is spinning his January 6 circus. Well, in the same softball interview on Meet the Press, he proved his corrupt, lying and opportunistic credentials even further.

James Woods leads off magnificently.

Thanks for the visual, Woods. Apt, yet nightmare inducing. 

Here's Schiff's shamelessness for all to see.

Why is it so damned absurd? Let's discuss the ways. Trump hasn't even been sworn in and Schiff is putting all the failures of his President and party on him. Next, Schiff is crying to George Stephanopoulos about January 6 pardons while Democratic President Joe Biden is distributing pardons like Halloween candy for everyone from his son, Hunter to disgraced judges who sold kids into the private prison system to doctors who scammed cancer patients and the government.

Shout out to journalist and not-at-all-still-a-Democratic-operative George Stephanopoulos for this hard-hitting line of questioning and not letting any bs slip past him.

But back to the main attraction. The festering sore on the rump of our Republic, Adam Schiff, who we guess is the designated anti-Trump gadfly for the next four years since he was during Trump's first term.

Yeah, about that - wouldn't this have been a great question on a politically-focused show like, say, Meet the Press?

We really wish it would be a felony or at least a sanctionable offense to be this dishonest. Alas.

Solving problems is not his job, it's making political hay from not fixing it.

Schiff's track record in a handy graphic format, perfect for printing out and putting on your fridge.

And here are the pardons that neither Schiff nor Stephanopoulos seem even mildly interested in.

This writer now needs to take a shower to get the Schiffstink off.

