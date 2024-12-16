James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART

A thief will steal your wallet and lie to your face about it when confronted.

A sociopath will steal your wallet, lie to your face about it and gaslight you about how you should not have left your wallet out.

A politician will steal your wallet, lie to your face about it, gaslight you about how you should not have left your wallet out and accuse you of stealing wallets.

Then there's Adam Schiff. You've already read how this corrupt, lying, opportunistic chud is spinning his January 6 circus. Well, in the same softball interview on Meet the Press, he proved his corrupt, lying and opportunistic credentials even further.

James Woods leads off magnificently.

Your California district has more tents than Cabela’s. If California were an ass, your district would be where they insert the enema bag.



It must be tough to be censured by the House of Representatives for being a liar, but try telling the truth just once, as an experiment. https://t.co/Dd2CebRb05 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 16, 2024

Thanks for the visual, Woods. Apt, yet nightmare inducing.

Here's Schiff's shamelessness for all to see.

The American people want something done about fentanyl and smash-and-grab robberies.



They wanted something done about crime, not to see Trump pardon the criminals who attacked the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/eNAajaOk2E — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 15, 2024

Why is it so damned absurd? Let's discuss the ways. Trump hasn't even been sworn in and Schiff is putting all the failures of his President and party on him. Next, Schiff is crying to George Stephanopoulos about January 6 pardons while Democratic President Joe Biden is distributing pardons like Halloween candy for everyone from his son, Hunter to disgraced judges who sold kids into the private prison system to doctors who scammed cancer patients and the government.

Shout out to journalist and not-at-all-still-a-Democratic-operative George Stephanopoulos for this hard-hitting line of questioning and not letting any bs slip past him.

But back to the main attraction. The festering sore on the rump of our Republic, Adam Schiff, who we guess is the designated anti-Trump gadfly for the next four years since he was during Trump's first term.

You Demoncrats had the White House and senate. Why didn't you fix fentanyl crisis and out of control crime instead of wasting 4 years prosecuting your political enemies and bringing in millions of more criminals? — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) December 16, 2024

Yeah, about that - wouldn't this have been a great question on a politically-focused show like, say, Meet the Press?

I think the American people want it to be a felony for a congressman to lie to the public about evidence in a criminal investigation to manipulate the system for partisan or personal purposes.https://t.co/vL7UUcMILW — Pudge (@pudgenet) December 15, 2024

We really wish it would be a felony or at least a sanctionable offense to be this dishonest. Alas.

As an elected official in the state that protects classes of offenders you mentioned, you are a hypocrite AND a dumb ass. So, what are you going to do about it? — O' Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 16, 2024

Solving problems is not his job, it's making political hay from not fixing it.

Schiff's track record in a handy graphic format, perfect for printing out and putting on your fridge.

You really should shut your mouth about pardoning. pic.twitter.com/F6HQfjaeB0 — Brian Hirsh (Thor) (@BrianHirsh1) December 15, 2024

And here are the pardons that neither Schiff nor Stephanopoulos seem even mildly interested in.

This is one of the reasons I despise Democrats.



Just like immigration, rioting and Defund the Police, Democrats championed reducing penalties or enforcement of shoplifting laws, claiming to fight GOP racism.



...until it became unpopular and now they champion the opposite. https://t.co/0xP82bVVlu — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 15, 2024

This writer now needs to take a shower to get the Schiffstink off.