Report: Nancy Pelosi Recovering Following Hip Replacement Surgery

SERIOUSLY?! Biden Grants Clemency to Doc Who Defrauded Medicare by Withholding Chemo From Cancer Patients

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:45 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There have been some very interesting, if not downright infuriating, names on Joe Biden's historic clemency list. We told you about the kids-for-cash judge who took bribes to send children to private, for-profit prisons.

More from Ngo:

Meera Sachdeva, a Mississippi doctor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for defrauding Medicare and was required to reimburse $8.2 million to her former cancer facility. Sachdeva provided cancer patients with diluted chemotherapy drugs. She also provided them with old needles, which resulted in one patient claiming to have gotten HIV from a needle used by her clinic.

The White House announced that the individuals who received clemency had demonstrated rehabilitation and “a strong commitment to making their communities safer.” In addition to commuting sentences for nearly 1,500 individuals on home confinement, Biden pardoned 39 people convicted of non-violent offenses.

Even if these were people convicted of 'non-violent' crimes, there are still victims.

Because he's a terrible person.

Clemency and pardons are meant to be for unjust, unfair sentences. What was unjust or unfair about this?

MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement
Doug P.
This is the guy who said he wanted to cure cancer. Remember that?

This one is especially upsetting.

We're not sure.

What a stand up guy.

