SERIOUSLY?! Biden Grants Clemency to Doc Who Defrauded Medicare by Withholding Chemo From Cancer Patients

There have been some very interesting, if not downright infuriating, names on Joe Biden's historic clemency list. We told you about the kids-for-cash judge who took bribes to send children to private, for-profit prisons.

One of the people President Biden granted clemency to was an Indian-American doctor who defrauded cancer patients by not providing them with their fully prescribed chemotherapy drugs while billing Medicaid for millions. Read: https://t.co/jwddKdayez — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2024

More from Ngo:

Meera Sachdeva, a Mississippi doctor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for defrauding Medicare and was required to reimburse $8.2 million to her former cancer facility. Sachdeva provided cancer patients with diluted chemotherapy drugs. She also provided them with old needles, which resulted in one patient claiming to have gotten HIV from a needle used by her clinic.



The White House announced that the individuals who received clemency had demonstrated rehabilitation and “a strong commitment to making their communities safer.” In addition to commuting sentences for nearly 1,500 individuals on home confinement, Biden pardoned 39 people convicted of non-violent offenses.

Even if these were people convicted of 'non-violent' crimes, there are still victims.

Why is he granting clemency to people who have committed such heinous crimes? — Bronxilla (@bronxilla) December 14, 2024

Because he's a terrible person.

Why? What was his reason for giving her clemency? — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) December 14, 2024

Clemency and pardons are meant to be for unjust, unfair sentences. What was unjust or unfair about this?

Biden pardoned a woman who defrauded cancer patients on the taxpayers dime! This man has no morals! — Nicki 🇺🇸 (@so_anyway_) December 14, 2024

This is the guy who said he wanted to cure cancer. Remember that?

This doctor diluted chemotherapy drugs to patients and billed for the full dose to make money. People died. How is this a nonviolent pardon?! These pardons are disgusting. — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) December 14, 2024

This one is especially upsetting.

I realize Biden is just a dementia-ridden potato, but why did the people that control him pardon/commute the sentences of so many reprehensible s**tbags? What is the benefit of this? https://t.co/4gLReRrJTZ — Kim Veenker (@VeenkerKim) December 14, 2024

We're not sure.

Biden pardons the most heroic people. Pedophiles, doctors who cheat both their cancer patients and Medicaid. Thankful Biden supporters showed such brilliant judgment across the board. What a deeply good man. https://t.co/DkRVPlP8AQ — JRP Lawyeress (@JRPLawyeress) December 14, 2024

What a stand up guy.