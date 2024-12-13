'Horrifying': Marianne Williamson Earns EPIC Ratio for Take on Daniel Penny Invite to...
PolitiFact Tried to Save Biden & Buttigieg From Charging Station Slams but This...
Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff
Trump Towers: A Behind the Scenes Look at the President-Elect’s Time Magazine Cover...

Kids-for-Cash: One of Joe Biden's Clemency Recipients Is Disgraced Judge Who Received Bribes to Jail Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 13, 2024
meme

Yesterday, President Biden granted clemency to some 1,500 individuals and pardoned about 40 others. While clemency is different than a pardon -- the conviction still stands and it only reduces the criminal sentence -- there is at least one that's got people very unhappy:

The New York Post also reported on the story.

More from The New York Post:

The corrupt former Pennsylvania judge convicted of funneling juveniles to for-profit detention facilities in exchange for $2.1 million in kickbacks had his lengthy prison sentence commuted Thursday by President Biden. 

Former Luzerne County Judge Michael Conahan, the jurist at the center of the so-called 'Kids-for-Cash' scandal, was among 1,499 commutations the 82-year-old lame-duck president granted in the largest presidential act of clemency on a single day in modern history, according to the White House.

The mother of a victim of Conahan’s disturbing crime fumed upon hearing of his commutation. 

'I am shocked and I am hurt,' Sandy Fonzo, whose son committed suicide after he was locked up as part of the scheme orchestrated by Conahan and former judge Mark Ciavarella, said in a statement.  

That's absolutely horrifying.

A real peach.

Insane.

Not shocked.

Here's a video of what he did:

That poor mother.

And Joe Biden reduced his sentence.

No he was not.

Very messed up.

Probably.

