President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the Left Melting Down Already

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:40 PM on March 25, 2025
Twitchy

This is huge, and very welcome news.

The Trump administration is poised to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood, and we are so here for it:

The entire post reads:

Between 2019-2021, Planned Parenthood performed 1.11 million abortions while receiving approximately $1.78 billion in federal funding. This is an average of $592 million every year or over 40% of their revenue. Nobody is fooled: For Planned Parenthood, money is fungible. Federal funds help prop up the murder mills they operate all across America.

American taxpayer dollars must NOT be used to kill innocent unborn babies.

Republicans in Congress spent decades promising to do this, without delivering. Once again, Trump is getting it done.

We love how The Wall Street Journal labels it 'family planning grants' as if that's a significant portion of Planned Parenthood's business.

A huge win for America. And for women and children.

So are we.

This made us chuckle.

This is a reasonable position.

Nope. That never should've happened.

But we all know Democrats gave them the money to funnel it back into Democratic campaigns.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

If nothing else, watching the Lefty brains explode over this would be funny.

We see what you did there.

Well played.

And it doesn't end here.

We can't wait to see how the Left argues in favor of continued use of taxpayer dollars for abortions.

