President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the Left Melting Down Already

This is huge, and very welcome news.

The Trump administration is poised to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood, and we are so here for it:

🚨BREAKING: The Trump Administration is about to cut off federal funding to Planned Parenthood.



Between 2019-2021, Planned Parenthood performed 1.11 million abortions while receiving approximately $1.78 billion in federal funding. This is an average of $592 million every year or… pic.twitter.com/TG98fhqTtj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 25, 2025

The entire post reads:

Between 2019-2021, Planned Parenthood performed 1.11 million abortions while receiving approximately $1.78 billion in federal funding. This is an average of $592 million every year or over 40% of their revenue. Nobody is fooled: For Planned Parenthood, money is fungible. Federal funds help prop up the murder mills they operate all across America. American taxpayer dollars must NOT be used to kill innocent unborn babies. Republicans in Congress spent decades promising to do this, without delivering. Once again, Trump is getting it done.

We love how The Wall Street Journal labels it 'family planning grants' as if that's a significant portion of Planned Parenthood's business.

Trump is saving the babies by defunding Planned Parenthood.



This is a big win for America. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) March 25, 2025

A huge win for America. And for women and children.

Trump doesn't have to worry about reelection this time around, meaning he can lean HARD into the pro-life agenda. And I am here for it. pic.twitter.com/0mf8M1yBdw — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 25, 2025

So are we.

The best part of waking! pic.twitter.com/nRz5HHZMGe — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) March 25, 2025

This made us chuckle.

I'm cool with this.



But to replace this we should provide more resources to mothers who are struggling financially so they don't even feel the need to consider this.



We need to create a society where women and men don't feel the need to get an abortion because of lack of… — The Black Mamba (@theblakkmamba24) March 25, 2025

This is a reasonable position.

They should never have gotten federal funding. — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) March 25, 2025

Nope. That never should've happened.

But we all know Democrats gave them the money to funnel it back into Democratic campaigns.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Better plan: let Elon buy it so democrats will start boycotting it just to spite him, and the problem will take care of itself. — Tropical Gal 🇺🇸🌺 (@urtropicalgal) March 25, 2025

If nothing else, watching the Lefty brains explode over this would be funny.

Planned Parenthood will be kept comfortable...then a discussion will ensue. https://t.co/DHyVho9zH5 — Tobiñ (@CTobin10) March 25, 2025

We see what you did there.

Well played.

Been a long journey for the pro life movement, I'm glad to see it unapologetic and standing up for the defenseless unborn. 🔥 https://t.co/2Wwv3GA7zz — Jason Bed (@JasonBed) March 25, 2025

And it doesn't end here.

But Planned Parenthood doesn't use tax dollars- some Leftist. https://t.co/glf9xJljKM — MayhamSandwich (@lmchankins) March 25, 2025

We can't wait to see how the Left argues in favor of continued use of taxpayer dollars for abortions.

