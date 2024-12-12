KJP Doesn't Want to Preempt the President on Preemptive Pardons

When President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for any potential crimes his son Hunter had committed since January 1, 2014, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Biden didn't lie all the times he said that no, he wouldn't pardon his son. It wasn't a lie because it was a decision he came to over Thanksgiving weekend, so he'd just changed his mind. She added later that “circumstances have changed" since Donald Trump's election victory.

Now there are reports that Biden is considering preemptive pardons for Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and Anthony Fauci. A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about these preemptive pardon rumors, but the press secretary said it would be "a bad move" if she were to preempt the president.

Karine Jean-Pierre on potential "preemptive pardons" for Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci, and others: "It would be a bad move on my behalf if I preempted the president." pic.twitter.com/CTv5l9gzqZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 12, 2024





So that's a yes on the pardons.

It would be a bad move for her if the president sent her out to lie again as he did with Hunter's pardon. He's already humiliated her by sending her out repeatedly to insist he wasn't going to pardon his son.

She certainly didn't deny the reports. As we reported, Biden went on a pardoning spree Thursday, issuing 39 pardons of American citizens (and a handful of Chinese nationals, including one convicted of child pornography) and commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people.

It seems as though Biden has to save something for his final day in office.

