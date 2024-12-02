KJP Broke Her Own Dishonesty & Dodging Record After Being Asked About Biden's Hunter Pardon Lie

Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd...
Doug P.  |  1:51 PM on December 02, 2024
Meme

Yesterday the White House put out a statement on the pardon of President Biden's son, Hunter, who can now not be held responsible for anything that's happened in the last ten years:

For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
 
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice.

Biden and others in the White House had previously insisted that the president would not be pardoning his son (claims which were only believed by the most gullible in the lefty media).

Knowing they'd be getting a lot of questions about this, the announcement about a sweeping pardon for Hunter came just hours before Joe Biden took off for Africa: 

After all this time that we've been hearing Biden, KJP and the Democrats slamming Donald Trump for daring to say that the Department of Justice and the justice system in general in the U.S. operates with a political bias, these same people are now claiming Biden pardoned his son because he was unfairly prosecuted for political reasons. 

That was of course after saying repeatedly that Biden would not pardon Hunter. 

Aboard Air Force One on the way overseas, Karine Jean-Pierre was given another opportunity to shamelessly lie and dodge after being asked about Biden's pardon after insisted it wouldn't happen. This is the peakest of peak KJP: 

Asking KJP if she was lying is like asking an elephant if it's gray -- not really necessary.

Biden (and KJP) lied because they believe in being honest with the American people? That's totally on brand for this bunch. They've spent the last nearly four years lying and gaslighting the public (the results of the election prove Americans saw through it) and are determined to go down with the ship instead of admitting they're full of BS.

If Biden would have previously replied to questions about if he planned to pardon his son by saying "I'm not sure yet" then he wouldn't have been lying. Going from "I'm not going to pardon him" to "I'm pardoning him" makes the first claim a lie no matter how they try and dress it up. 

They don't call 'em "paid liars" for nothing!

***

