Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks to Biden

If each year of the last four years of what we've seen from the White House was its own movie, the last 12 months would be titled, "Team Biden: The Final Insult."

We all remember the White House's holiday insults from the last couple of years, which included a brag about saving Americans .16 cents on their July 4th barbecues. But prices have continued to go up, albeit slightly slower than during Biden's first couple of years in office.

However, Karine Jean-Pierre thought she'd go out of her job the same way she came in: Lying like there's no tomorrow.

KJP thought it was a good idea, with Thanksgiving coming up in seven days, to remind Americans how much "lower" their meal cost is going to be this year. Shameless doesn't even begin to describe this:

Karine Jean-Pierre is back to bragging about "lower" prices. Except......



— Grocery prices are still up 22.2% under Biden-Harris.



— Gas prices are still up ~30% under Biden-Harris.



— A typical Thanksgiving meal still costs ~20% more under Biden-Harris. pic.twitter.com/gRHgs7NX1D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2024

Somebody teach KJP what the definition of "lower" is, and it's not "increasing at a slower rate."

Lying and hoping everybody's stupid got them wiped out in the election but dammit they're not going to stop trying!

We’re so ready for the little 🤥 muppet to turn over the reigns to Karolyn Leavitt! — Neesie 🇺🇸 (@neesietweets) November 21, 2024

They've "saved" us so much money that Americans thanked them by kicking 'em out of office.

They still haven’t figured out that lying to people is why they lost https://t.co/d6aBrOsg90 — Cooper Doucette (@cooop23) November 21, 2024

And hopefully they never figure that out.