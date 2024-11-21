Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight...
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks to Biden

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on November 21, 2024
Screenshotted meme

If each year of the last four years of what we've seen from the White House was its own movie, the last 12 months would be titled, "Team Biden: The Final Insult."

We all remember the White House's holiday insults from the last couple of years, which included a brag about saving Americans .16 cents on their July 4th barbecues. But prices have continued to go up, albeit slightly slower than during Biden's first couple of years in office.

However, Karine Jean-Pierre thought she'd go out of her job the same way she came in: Lying like there's no tomorrow. 

KJP thought it was a good idea, with Thanksgiving coming up in seven days, to remind Americans how much "lower" their meal cost is going to be this year. Shameless doesn't even begin to describe this: 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

