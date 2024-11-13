Karine Jean-Pierre STILL Pushing a Lie Nobody Believed (As Evidenced by the Dems' Election Wipeout)

In the weeks and months leading up to the 2024 election, the level of lies and gaslighting from the Democrats and their allies in the propaganda media were at record highs. As a matter of fact, all that backfired because people were offended by repeatedly being told what they were seeing and feeling as far as the economy, border, etc., was false. The Dems wanted voters to believe their claims over their lying eyes and bank accounts.

The funny thing is that some on the Left are still doing it. They've learned nothing, and that's good news for the Republicans moving forward.

Soon to be former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, quoting Biden below, is still at it when it comes to the massive lie about how many jobs have been "created" these last four years.

.@POTUS: We have created 16 million brand new jobs since I took office — the most in any single presidential term. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 13, 2024

Nobody ever actually believed this which is just one reason they got blown out in the election, but they're determined to cling to the lie as the ship sinks all the way to the bottom.

Allowing people to return to a job is not a "brand new job" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2024

66 days until we don’t have to hear you spew another lie out of your mouth. — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) November 13, 2024

KJP will probably then be employed by MSNBC or some such lefty media outlet (provided Elon Musk hasn't bought it by then).

Rehiring after Covid are not new jobs. You people lie all the way to the end. This is a big part of why you lost. — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) November 13, 2024

They're going out the same way they arrived: Lying like crazy.