Karine Jean-Pierre STILL Pushing a Lie Nobody Believed (As Evidenced by the Dems' Election Wipeout)

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on November 13, 2024
Screenshotted meme

In the weeks and months leading up to the 2024 election, the level of lies and gaslighting from the Democrats and their allies in the propaganda media were at record highs. As a matter of fact, all that backfired because people were offended by repeatedly being told what they were seeing and feeling as far as the economy, border, etc., was false. The Dems wanted voters to believe their claims over their lying eyes and bank accounts. 

The funny thing is that some on the Left are still doing it. They've learned nothing, and that's good news for the Republicans moving forward.

Soon to be former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, quoting Biden below, is still at it when it comes to the massive lie about how many jobs have been "created" these last four years.

Nobody ever actually believed this which is just one reason they got blown out in the election, but they're determined to cling to the lie as the ship sinks all the way to the bottom. 

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
KJP will probably then be employed by MSNBC or some such lefty media outlet (provided Elon Musk hasn't bought it by then).

They're going out the same way they arrived: Lying like crazy.

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence
Doug P.
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump
justmindy
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's Ending Her Gravy Train
Amy Curtis
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive Favorability
Amy Curtis
"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's NOT Gonna Like It
Doug P.

