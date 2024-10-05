Here's a Video Shot & Chaser of KJP vs. KJP on Biden Using FEMA Money for Illegals

During yesterday's White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously saying FEMA was running out of money amid reports that millions and millions of dollars have been spent taking care of illegal aliens.

At the briefing, Jean-Pierre said the following: "No, Biden did not take FEMA relief money to use on migrants." She also tried to blame Trump (of course).

Jean-Pierre Claims FEMA Funds Didn't Go To Illegal Aliens, Blames Trump



"It's just categorically false... Washington Post fact checker did a piece and the headline... was, No, Biden did not take FEMA relief money to use on migrants but Trump did."https://t.co/2hDSaDYClZ — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 4, 2024

As usual, KJP contradicted herself compared to recent comments.

Roll tape!

She just straight up lied yesterday.



Could someone get Glenn Kessler on the phone? pic.twitter.com/Z17AF6COZG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 5, 2024

Does she ever NOT lie?

Don't worry I'm sure @ddale8 is all over it. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) October 5, 2024

The usual suspects in the "fact-checking" business will find a way to bail KJP out of this one.

Now the don’t even try to hide it. They just straight up lie to Americans. This is why they are so desperate to censor social media. https://t.co/DCdloocp7n — Eric (@EricJQ) October 5, 2024

Bingo!