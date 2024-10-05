Delete Your Newsroom: Politico Hacks Can't Hide Their Glee That Helene Could Swing...
Site of Trump's Butler, Pa. Rally Today Looks a LOT More Secure ......
Robert Reich's Warning About Voting for Trump Is a GREAT Accidental Endorsement
Anti-Theist Cenk Uygur Gets BURIED for Using Bible to Claim God Sent Helene...
Antony Blinken Gets in on Biden-Harris Admin Tone Deaf Brags While Americans Wait...
When You Can't Lose Weight, Litigate! DOJ Wins Suit Against MD State Police...
Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in...
WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X...
A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When...
On Latina Equal Pay Day, Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED for Her Pathetic Pandering
The Election Is Coming: U.S. Will Not Extend Legal Status of Thousands of...
Elon Musk Got a Call From Pete Buttigieg (After Repeatedly Shaming This Admin's...
FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and...
WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site...

Here's a Video Shot & Chaser of KJP vs. KJP on Biden Using FEMA Money for Illegals

Doug P.  |  12:58 PM on October 05, 2024
Sarah D.

During yesterday's White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously saying FEMA was running out of money amid reports that millions and millions of dollars have been spent taking care of illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

At the briefing, Jean-Pierre said the following: "No, Biden did not take FEMA relief money to use on migrants." She also tried to blame Trump (of course).

As usual, KJP contradicted herself compared to recent comments. 

Roll tape!

Does she ever NOT lie?

The usual suspects in the "fact-checking" business will find a way to bail KJP out of this one.

Bingo!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delete Your Newsroom: Politico Hacks Can't Hide Their Glee That Helene Could Swing the Election
Grateful Calvin
Anti-Theist Cenk Uygur Gets BURIED for Using Bible to Claim God Sent Helene to Red States
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X Users Instead
Amy Curtis
Site of Trump's Butler, Pa. Rally Today Looks a LOT More Secure ... This Time
Doug P.
A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions
Amy Curtis
Robert Reich's Warning About Voting for Trump Is a GREAT Accidental Endorsement
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delete Your Newsroom: Politico Hacks Can't Hide Their Glee That Helene Could Swing the Election Grateful Calvin
Advertisement