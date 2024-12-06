'More Lies About the Lies': KJP Assigns Blame for Biden Deciding to Pardon His Son (Just Guess)

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on December 06, 2024
Meme

As everybody knows, after spending much of his presidency insisting that he would not pardon his son, the White House announced last weekend that Joe Biden would indeed be pardoning Hunter. The pardon goes back a full ten years because clearly Biden senses that there's some dirt about to be exposed and the WH wanted to get ahead of that.

Now there's talk of "preemptive pardons" for other Democrats even though they insist nothing has been done wrong:

President Joe Biden is weighing whether to issue sweeping pardons for officials and allies who the White House fears could be unjustly targeted by President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, a preemptive move that would be a novel and risky use of the president’s extraordinary constitutional power. 

The deliberations so far are largely at the level of White House lawyers. But Biden himself has discussed the topic with some senior aides, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss the sensitive subject. No decisions have been made, the people said, and it is possible Biden opts to do nothing at all.

Those "preemptive pardons" could include people like Dr. Fauci and serial liar and career slimeball Adam Schiff.

During today's briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre was doing her lying thing yet again and the press corps wasn't buying what she was trying to sell. 

The short version of all this is Biden lied (again), but who's to blame for that original claim turning into a lie? You guessed it -- Donald Trump: 

This has to be the most dishonest administration in U.S. history.

"Circumstances have changed." Sure, and those "circumstances" are that Trump won. 

Team Biden was afraid that Trump would do to them what they've been doing to Trump. They wrote the current rules but do not want them applied the other way around. 

It's KJP's "tell" and she must be a horrible poker player.

