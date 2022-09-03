The fallout from Joe Biden’s divisive ‘soul of the nation’ speech and its disturbing optics continues.

First, we were told Biden was explaining how extremist Republicans are threatening American democracy. Then we were told he delivered a ‘wartime’ address against Trump and his supporters. By the next morning, the President himself claimed he didn’t consider those same Trump supporters to be a threat to the country.

What a mess. Let’s review for the sake of clarity:

This was such an urgent threat to democracy that Biden felt the need to hype a speech to address it. He wasn’t talking about all Republicans and not even Trump supporters. In fact, he only meant a small subset of violence-loving Republicans. The solution is to ‘vote, vote, vote’ for Democrats because, somehow, this tiny handful of extremist Republicans is going to vote in such overwhelming numbers that they’ll destroy American democracy.

The obvious takeaway here is that Biden, Democrats, and their media cohorts are lying. They’re trying to thread the needle of generating sufficient fear of all Republicans and right-leaning voters while avoiding the political downside of slandering the same.

With that backdrop in place, enter Sam Harris to contort himself so thoroughly that even a pretzel would be jealous.

I love seeing Trumpists condemning the political optics of this image. Admittedly, they are terrible. But they are only bad by reference to values that should lead you to totally repudiate Trump himself. For Biden, this is a gaffe; for Trump, it would be a window into his soul. pic.twitter.com/RIPbviU8t2 — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) September 2, 2022

In Harris’s mind, when you see Joe Biden acting like the tyrant they claim Trump is, it should be all the reason you need to … reject Trump. It’s creative, we’ll give him that.

Why does Biden get a pass? Well, you know, that’s just crazy Uncle Joe making a gaffe. Must be that darn stutter.

Sure, Biden delivered a speech that looked like the very thing Biden’s been condemning, but it’s all good with Sam because Joe’s on his team, so he must be a good guy.

One has to admire Harris’s faith.

The acrobatics of Harris’s Triple Lindy of ‘it’s different when we do it’ political hot takes was not lost on Twitter users, and they didn’t hold back.

Biden is literally doing what people were afraid Trump was going to do — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 2, 2022

That’s likie the whole ball of wax, isn’t it?

Okay, but who is the one standing on the stage, Sam? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 2, 2022

We’re pretty sure that’s Joe Biden. Looks like him. Yep, that’s him.

A gaffe? Bruh they spent hours lighting this are you serious rn 😂😂😂 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 2, 2022

Whoa now, it’s not like extreme care is taken in EVERY aspect of how the President of the United States is presented to the public.

It’s their go-to. They don’t know how to operate without it. Remember, this is the guy who recently explained that Trump is actually worse than Osama bin Laden.

Only a Democrat could take a picture of the Democrat President looking like a sinister super villain and make it about Trump. The knots these people tie themselves in. Hooooooboy. https://t.co/R3gpCENqwJ — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) September 3, 2022

They’re nothing if not consistent.

Sam, Please just man up & admit the last two years have been an unmitigated domestic & foreign policy disaster. This is not a gaffe. It was carefully orchestrated & escalating messaging for weeks. It bombed, as it should have. https://t.co/kN8ywaCsoU — Stacey – Radical Federalism & Move the Lines Now (@ScotsFyre) September 3, 2022

Exactly. Gaffes are spontaneous like accidentally telling America you have a rare form of oil slick windshield cancer or calling yourself a Senator when you’re President of the United States. A president does not ‘accidentally’ promote a speech that ends up looking like it was lifted from a 1940s tyrant.

In four years, Trump never did this. Because this is a look into Biden’s soul.

Not his. And last night he gave us all a horrifying peek. https://t.co/cWWPykVm9v — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 3, 2022

There would have been congressional floor speeches calling for impeachment if Trump had delivered the same speech as part of a brazenly obvious midterm election strategy.

Rita should start a podcast. The name ‘Making Sense’ is probably available.

You’re just sad at this point. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) September 2, 2022

It’s like a window into his soul.