Earlier this month, podcaster and author Sam Harris caused a minor major stir when he justified the Left and media’s active suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In which, Sam Harris says that it's ok to conspire against Trump getting elected, because he was the equivalent of an asteroid headed towards earth. Literally literally. Worth watching just for Francis' reaction at the end. Omg. pic.twitter.com/hVH7IPAx1t — Alexandros Marinos (@alexandrosM) August 18, 2022

Harris said that Hunter Biden could have had the corpses of kids in his basement and would still be less dangerous and evil than Donald Trump.

Well, it will no doubt interest you to know that, in follow-up remarks, Harris names someone who actually has murdered people is also less dangerous and evil than Donald Trump: Osama bin Laden. Guess Sam’s getting an early jump on his 9/11 commemoration.

@SamHarrisOrg 9/11 ‘anniversary’ is coming up. You want to tell those families that Trump is worse than bin Laden? https://t.co/Yu5byIVbeQ — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) August 31, 2022

Yes. That is exactly what he wants to tell them:

“Making Sense” host @SamHarrisOrg, trying to “clarify” comments he made justifying govt censorship in service of manipulating elections, took to his podcast to argue that “Donald Trump is a worse person than Osama bin Laden.” pic.twitter.com/d50FQ6NEOA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 31, 2022

And Sam Harris is actually suggesting that people who immediately take issue with his statement that Donald Trump is worse than Osama bin Laden are the ones with the problem!

“Bin Laden was a more or less normal human being psychologically. He was just living in the grip of a dangerous and idiotic worldview … But within the framework of his odious beliefs, he demonstrated many virtues …” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 31, 2022

Nope.

Cont’d: “He was a man who certainly seemed to be capable of real self-sacrifice and he was committed to ideals beyond his narrow self-interest. He was by all accounts personally quite courageous …” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 31, 2022

Nnnnnnnope.

Cont’d: “I don’t claim to know that much about him, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he was generally a person of real integrity and generosity and compassion in his dealings with his fellow Muslims. None of these things can be said about Donald Trump.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 31, 2022

And NNNNNNNNNNOPE.

No matter how much you despise Donald Trump, he is not worse than Osama bin Laden. He’s not even equal to Osama bin Laden. He’s not even in the same universe as Osama bin Laden.

Our thoughts exactly.

When you spend your life pretending to be a public intellectual, you form truly idiotic opinions like this. Sam Harris, go bite a curb https://t.co/Hj4JDfCFzG — John Brandenburg (@lordnikon248) August 31, 2022

I listened to the whole clip and I cannot for the life of me understand what point he's even attempting to make or why he's attempting to make it. https://t.co/VALOgQvLZe — cc (@cc_fla) August 31, 2022

The only point Sam Harris is making is an inadvertent one: that Sam Harris has absolutely lost the plot.

And all the king’s horses and all the king’s men won’t be able to put it together again.

the only thing harris clarifies is that he is indeed a raving lunatic. https://t.co/mHioUf5ycy — Pearly White Killer Toad (@PearlyKillrToad) August 31, 2022

Someone, for the love of God … take away Sam’s shovel.

I think this dude should stop talking because all I hear is a lunatic digging his hole deeper https://t.co/8I4MVWmcKG — No more bread and circus (@iamdansgal) August 31, 2022

There are many rules of holes, but you only need to know the first, @SamHarrisOrg. https://t.co/sloJOIjv8v — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 31, 2022

