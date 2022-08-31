Earlier this month, podcaster and author Sam Harris caused a minor major stir when he justified the Left and media’s active suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Harris said that Hunter Biden could have had the corpses of kids in his basement and would still be less dangerous and evil than Donald Trump.

Well, it will no doubt interest you to know that, in follow-up remarks, Harris names someone who actually has murdered people is also less dangerous and evil than Donald Trump: Osama bin Laden. Guess Sam’s getting an early jump on his 9/11 commemoration.

Yes. That is exactly what he wants to tell them:

And Sam Harris is actually suggesting that people who immediately take issue with his statement that Donald Trump is worse than Osama bin Laden are the ones with the problem!

Nope.

Nnnnnnnope.

And NNNNNNNNNNOPE.

No matter how much you despise Donald Trump, he is not worse than Osama bin Laden. He’s not even equal to Osama bin Laden. He’s not even in the same universe as Osama bin Laden.

Our thoughts exactly.

The only point Sam Harris is making is an inadvertent one: that Sam Harris has absolutely lost the plot.

And all the king’s horses and all the king’s men won’t be able to put it together again.

Someone, for the love of God … take away Sam’s shovel.

