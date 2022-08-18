Sam Harris is a neuroscientist, author, and podcaster, and, for the most part, conservatives who don’t necessarily agree with him on a basic political level have been able to appreciate what he brings to the table. He’s a thoughtful, pro-free speech guy, and that’s a good thing. More liberals should be like Sam Harris. Or so we thought.

In light of these recent comments regarding Hunter Biden and Donald Trump, we can’t help but wonder if we may have misjudged him somewhat:

In which, Sam Harris says that it's ok to conspire against Trump getting elected, because he was the equivalent of an asteroid headed towards earth. Literally literally. Worth watching just for Francis' reaction at the end. Omg. pic.twitter.com/hVH7IPAx1t — Alexandros Marinos (@alexandrosM) August 18, 2022

Sam Harris: “Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement – I would not have cared” pic.twitter.com/FG3JI68MvO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2022

Really? Hunter Biden could be a serial killer of children and he still wouldn’t be as bad as Donald Trump? We get not liking Donald Trump, but, like, come on.

Wow, you can actually watch Sam Harris self-destruct his career in 2 min 20 seconds. "Taking down the New York Post's [laptop article]? That's a Left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump. Absolutely it was. But I think it was warranted."pic.twitter.com/0bIoWJDdNa — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) August 18, 2022

Narrator: It was, in fact, not warranted. And it’s pretty disturbing to hear a pro-free-speech guy justify censorship in the name of taking down a president he doesn’t care for.

Wow. He's also absolutely wrong on key points. I deplored Trump scams such as Trump U, but to say that's worse for America than leveraging the vice presidency to sell out to China and Russia… not even close. https://t.co/4uNKPfkIGP — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2022

What is you doing, Sam?

What on God's green Earth has happened to Sam Harris?! I used to really respect this guy, despite often disagreeing with him. He always seemed so balanced and reasonable. Not any more, clearly. — soulstorm_design (David Whyte) (@slstrm_dsgn) August 18, 2022

Well, if there’s one positive thing we can say about Sam Harris’ apparent about-face, it’s that maybe he’s finally just being honest with us after all this time.

Imagine making your entire platform intellectual honesty and freedom from ideologic loyalty then saying something like this 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/gYNeZRYtTL — KyleD (@ChefBoiKD) August 18, 2022

We genuinely hate to see it.

Pretty remarkable audio. When you've got no faith, it becomes really easy for the ends to justify the means. https://t.co/v0TcIGa26L — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 18, 2022

At least now it’s pretty clear where Harris stands on this sort of stuff. He’s pretty much erased any remaining doubt there.

Apart from all the partisan reactivity, this statement by Sam Harris is striking in its (almost autistic) honesty. He justifies, on consequentialist grounds the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, and much else, in order to help defeat Trump. https://t.co/J9RK6Qjzvj — Stephen Pimentel (@StephenPiment) August 18, 2022

Unbelievable Candor! Sam Harris says out loud what the entire MSM and the Democrat Party would not. Sam is being brutally honest. IF YOU BELIEVE TRUMP TO BE HITLER, you wouldn't, and shouldn't, stop at anything, least of all cheating, to stop him. Just admit it. https://t.co/mY14F00W9n — Sharma (@bansisharma) August 18, 2022

Wow👀👀

I’m glad he was honest, but does he realize he undermines any trust in his arguments moving forward?

He thinks it was ok to bury the lap top story to keep Trump from getting elected & at the same time thinks people shouldn’t question the election?

pic.twitter.com/WeeJucHSog — Tandy (@DanErreur) August 18, 2022

After all this time, it looks like Sam Harris has finally assumed his final and true form: typical liberal hypocrite.

Decades from now I really hope science looks back at this time and studies this kind of mentality toward Trump. I'm pretty convinced TDS is real at this point, and I'm fascinated by it. https://t.co/ButukZNkkT — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 18, 2022

Looks like Sam Harris has got a pretty acute case of it.

Sad.

***

