SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to believe

Doug P.  |  1:32 PM on June 30, 2023

As we now know thanks to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the dissents from liberal Supreme Court justices that defend President Biden's attempt to skirt Congress and "forgive" student loan debt can be filed under "A" for "alternate reality." 

Up next is Justice Elana Kagan, who presented a hypothetical to explain why people who borrowed money in the form of student loans shouldn't have to be burdened by actually having to pay it back.

This one comes with a beverage warning: 

Can that same "logic" apply to mortgage and car loans? 

Yep, and it's real: 

The HEROES Act, as Congress designed it, would give him the identical power to address similar terrorist attacks in the future. So imagine the horrific. A terrorist organization sets off a dirty bomb in Chicago. Beyond causing deaths, the incident leads millions of residents (including many with student loans) to flee the city to escape the radiation. They must find new housing, probably new jobs. And still their student-loan bills are coming due every month. To prevent widespread loan delinquencies and defaults, the Secretary wants to discharge $10,000 for the class of affected borrowers. Is that legal? Of course it is; it is exactly what Congress provided for.

When it comes to grasping for legal justification straws, that one's a doozy!

Perhaps Kagan didn't quite think it through.

But the Left would like everybody to believe that the six justices who merely said "this kind of thing has to go through Congress" are the out-of-control crazy ones.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

