SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to believe

As we now know thanks to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the dissents from liberal Supreme Court justices that defend President Biden's attempt to skirt Congress and "forgive" student loan debt can be filed under "A" for "alternate reality."

Up next is Justice Elana Kagan, who presented a hypothetical to explain why people who borrowed money in the form of student loans shouldn't have to be burdened by actually having to pay it back.

This one comes with a beverage warning:

In her dissent, Justice Kagan imagines a hypothetical where students are fleeing a dirty bomb but still have to consider their student loans: pic.twitter.com/QBlsFiqtXl — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 30, 2023

Can that same "logic" apply to mortgage and car loans?

Like I said, a Slate columnist appointed to the highest court in the country. https://t.co/DiOX27qtph — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2023

Yep, and it's real:

The HEROES Act, as Congress designed it, would give him the identical power to address similar terrorist attacks in the future. So imagine the horrific. A terrorist organization sets off a dirty bomb in Chicago. Beyond causing deaths, the incident leads millions of residents (including many with student loans) to flee the city to escape the radiation. They must find new housing, probably new jobs. And still their student-loan bills are coming due every month. To prevent widespread loan delinquencies and defaults, the Secretary wants to discharge $10,000 for the class of affected borrowers. Is that legal? Of course it is; it is exactly what Congress provided for.

When it comes to grasping for legal justification straws, that one's a doozy!

So if I understand this correctly, you can get out of your student loan bills if you set off a dirty bomb in Chicago https://t.co/8YxA60ik2o — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 30, 2023

Perhaps Kagan didn't quite think it through.

I just found my son watching The Walking Dead and crying. He looked up at me, lip trembling, and asked, “Mommy, does today’s SCOTUS ruling mean Rick and his friends would still have to pay their student loans while being chased by zombies?” 😢#CancelALLStudentDebtNOW https://t.co/idKy6G3dzD pic.twitter.com/CC932zo2eS — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 30, 2023

What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the difficulty of repaying student loans after that? https://t.co/TWuhQa5fhc — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) June 30, 2023

But the Left would like everybody to believe that the six justices who merely said "this kind of thing has to go through Congress" are the out-of-control crazy ones.

