Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality'

Sarah D  |  12:02 PM on June 30, 2023

We told you about Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's truly amazing take on yesterday's decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions. In her dissenting opinion, she complained that "six unelected members" of the highest court in the land could throw a wrench in unconstitutional policies. She, herself, is an unelected member of that same court, mind you.

Well, as you may have heard, the same unelected SCOTUS members who struck down affirmative action yesterday also ruled today that a Christian web designer in Colorado can't be forced to design a wedding website for a gay couple:

While we're not legal scholars ourselves, we feel comfortable saying that this was the right decision, and an important victory for the First Amendment.

And, naturally, Justice Sotomayor agrees. And, naturally, her dissenting opinion demonstrates quite forcefully that she is woefully unqualified to be a Supreme Court Justice:

Because that's just who she is. Yes, she did defend Clarence Thomas that one time, but it wasn't nearly enough to overshadow her record of being consistently wrong on important issues.

Well, then, clearly Justice Sotomayor wasn't listening to that trial. So maybe she shouldn't be invoking the Pulse shooting in her dissent. She shouldn't be invoking Matthew Shepard, either.

Welp.

What color is the sky in Sonia Sotomayor's world? We're genuinely wondering.

We feel like there's definitely something to that.

It appears that way because it is. Or maybe she's just not that smart. In either case, she clearly didn't deserve to get elected to the Supreme Court (see what we did there?).

A liar, a fraud, and a colossal joke.

Everyone's entitled to feelings, of course. But when it comes to the law, the Constitution must prevail over feelings every single time. Full stop. Supreme Court Justices should understand that better than anyone. And yet, Sotomayor just can't seem to grasp the concept to save her life.

Fortunately for Justice Sotomayor — and unfortunately for those of us who actually give a damn about the U.S. Constitution — she's not alone in being terrible at her job.

Expect that to continue for the foreseeable future. And pray that the conservative justices — and the Constitution — prevail in the face of those huge errors.

***

