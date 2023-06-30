Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage websites

Aaron Walker  |  11:24 AM on June 30, 2023

Barring any surprises, today is the last opinion day for this term of the Supreme Court, and it has started off with a doozy:

‘Written by Gorsuch’ is a good sign most of the time. Not 100% of the time, but most of the time.

The three Democrat appointees, if you were unsure.

We will be blunt. We have not had a chance to read very much of it as we are trying to get the news out to you quickly. We will read the whole thing later and see if there is much to say about it beyond simply "who won?"

But here’s the basic idea. This company wants to go into the business of creating websites for weddings, but its owner believes that marriage should only be between a man and a woman. Colorado law purported to force such a company to help create websites celebrating gay marriage. She believed this amounted to compelled speech in violation of the First Amendment. And today the Supreme Court sided with the company and its owner. 

For deeper analysis, Mr. Turley kind of front-loaded his analysis before any opinions dropped, writing this about ten minutes before the opinion dropped:

From the piece:

‘Eliminating … ideas is CADA’s very purpose.’ Those words from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals about Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act may be some of the most honest but chilling words ever uttered in a federal opinion. The court ruled that a state could not only compel an artist to speak but could prevent that artist from speaking, too.

For some time anti-discrimination law has been allowed to run roughshod over the First Amendment, and we are glad that the Supreme Court has decided not to go any further. However, like we said, we have not read the full opinion and so we are not ready to comment further on the decision.

And we can almost hear detractors saying that ‘sure, its easy for him to say that’ assuming we have never faced prejudice or discrimination. So, for the record, this author is a person who was born with disabilities that has inspired prejudice and discrimination his entire life. And this author is in an interracial marriage who agrees that no one should be forced to make a website celebrating his interracial marriage. These issues are not academic to us, but freedom of expression—which includes the right not to express views one disagrees with—must prevail.

Some reactions:

One of the lamest lawyers on the Internet is having a normal one:

If true, that is legal idiocy. There are few ‘protected classes’ in the law and this case isn’t likely to involve one of them.

This appears to be wrong, too. If you are reasonably afraid to say X, even though X is protected speech, because you are afraid of legal action, that is a violation of freedom of speech known as the chilling effect. The Supreme Court has long said that chilling effects on freedom of expression is its own harm.

Notice he talks about bigotry, which is a mindset, rather than discrimination. He is unintentionally proving the Supreme Court’s point.

That is admittedly a funny point. This is how the Supreme Court chose to end Pride Month. We doubt they were doing that deliberately, but it is pretty hilarious.

***

