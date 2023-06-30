Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions

Sarah D  |  11:00 AM on June 30, 2023

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent in yesterday's Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions was really something, wasn't it? It read like it was written by someone who genuinely doesn't understand the what the Supreme Court actually does and how it's actually supposed to work.

And in that vein, you definitely shouldn't sleep on Brown Jackson's liberal colleague Sonia Sotomayor, who has also shown herself on a number of occasions to not be nearly as brilliant a legal scholar as she's been made out to be. Justice Sotomayor's opinion is shockingly awful in its own right:

Wooooooooooow.

Remarkably unserious.

The same one her colleagues won. And yet she wouldn't be caught dead referring to Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and herself as a "unelected minority."

Sonia Sotomayor was part of that unelected majority! And she was more than OK with that. Wonder what changed in the last eight years to suddenly make her so upset.

It really is spectacular in its insanity.

She definitely has a brand, and, doggone it, she's 100% dedicated to sticking to it. You've almost gotta admire her. If only she could apply that kind of dedication to a job for which she'd be much more qualified, like professional basket weaver. She'd weave the best damn baskets money could buy.

Nailed it. Annnnd now that's how we're going to think of her from now on.

***

