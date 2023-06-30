Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent in yesterday's Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions was really something, wasn't it? It read like it was written by someone who genuinely doesn't understand the what the Supreme Court actually does and how it's actually supposed to work.

And in that vein, you definitely shouldn't sleep on Brown Jackson's liberal colleague Sonia Sotomayor, who has also shown herself on a number of occasions to not be nearly as brilliant a legal scholar as she's been made out to be. Justice Sotomayor's opinion is shockingly awful in its own right:

Help. I have been run over by the irony truck just by reading this sentence. pic.twitter.com/VbdPBtdEMQ — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) June 29, 2023

Wooooooooooow.

An absolutely remarkable line from Justice Sotomayor in the affirmative action case. pic.twitter.com/SbslZujx1C — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 30, 2023

Remarkably unserious.

Wait, she was elected?!?! — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 29, 2023

Huge if true — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) June 29, 2023

What election did Sonia Sotomayor win? https://t.co/Yz7xIgHp2s — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2023

The same one her colleagues won. And yet she wouldn't be caught dead referring to Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and herself as a "unelected minority."

Quick, someone tell her about the five unelected members of the majority in Obergefell v. Hodges. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 30, 2023

Sonia Sotomayor was part of that unelected majority! And she was more than OK with that. Wonder what changed in the last eight years to suddenly make her so upset.

Hang it in the Louvre — 0dinbot (@0dinbot) June 30, 2023

It really is spectacular in its insanity.

sotomayor may be a bottom-10 SCOTUS justice all-time https://t.co/is23vB0V2H — {garçon à la mode} (@techbropicasso) June 29, 2023

Sotomayor is the most unintelligent Supreme Court justice this century, perhaps ever. https://t.co/kHFsE5Jq4I — Shri Thakur (@shrithakur45) June 29, 2023

The dumbest Justice strikes again https://t.co/GxB3KVlhGu — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) June 29, 2023

She definitely has a brand, and, doggone it, she's 100% dedicated to sticking to it. You've almost gotta admire her. If only she could apply that kind of dedication to a job for which she'd be much more qualified, like professional basket weaver. She'd weave the best damn baskets money could buy.

justice sotomayor really is the senator mazie hirono of the supreme court https://t.co/cVTnC7CA9P — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 29, 2023

Nailed it. Annnnd now that's how we're going to think of her from now on.

