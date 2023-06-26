Clay Travis has a 'which seems more likely' challenge about Biden, Garland & IRS whistleblowers

As we found out last week, John Kirby immediately and flatly denied damning allegations made by IRS whistleblowers after being asked about it at a press conference.

Just kidding!

Kirby refused to comment and then quickly ended the briefing and walked out of the room:

Newsmax's James Rosen asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about documents produced by the House Weighs and Means Committee suggesting that Hunter Biden used his father's name to pressure a Chinese Communist Party official to pay him. Kirby, not wanting to violate the Hatch Act or give legitimacy to the accusations, chose to leave the briefing room. Rosen asked: "Does this not undermine the president's claim during the 2020 campaign, and reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then, that he never once discussed his son's overseas business dealings?" "No, and I'm not going to comment further on this... let me save you some breath, if you're going to ask about this, I am not addressing this issue from this podium, I'm just not going to do it," Kirby said before walking out of the room.

After that, Karine Jean-Pierre glitched out while trying to dodge related questions. KJP basically blamed reporters for asking about the allegations while obviously wishing they'd go back to throwing softball questions.

Add up the allegations with the White House spin/denial/retreat and Clay Travis has a "which is more likely" scenario to help hash out which is most likely to be true:

So either a senior IRS official is lying under oath and has been planning to do so since last year when he began writing emails saying the same things he’s said under oath or Merrick Garland and Joe Biden are lying. Which seems more likely? An IRS official is willing to go to… https://t.co/qajXD6RxrO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 25, 2023

This is important and no one seems to be discussing it: if the IRS agent is lying, he’s perjured himself under oath and would be in danger of criminal prosecution and jail. And he would have done this VOLUNTARILY. How often do liars seek out the opportunity to testify under oath… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 25, 2023

Good points!

Meanwhile, President Biden spent the weekend at Camp David with Hunter and probably a few White House lawyers.

Well said. Mark my words, were about to see a full on Sgt Schultz routine from Garland, "I see nothing! I know nothing!". https://t.co/zQQEpvENkz — MB (@TrustIsEarnd) June 25, 2023

Absolutely. Here's Garland after having been informed about the IRS whistleblowers:

***

Related:

IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot)

Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE than we thought

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!