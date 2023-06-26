Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk...
Tim Scott Defends America From Race Obsessed Liberals
Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be...
Mollie Hemingway spots something missing from Adam Schiff's post-censure fundraising pitch
Nancy Pelosi comes out in favor of term limits (no, NOT for Congress)
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 'conservative' co-host of The View, is worried DeSantis is not...
DeSantis and Kennedy spar over marijuana policy and Twitter is not chill, man
Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so...
Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their...
Adam Kinzinger seems to really (heart) fascism
Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'
Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad'...
Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well...

Clay Travis has a 'which seems more likely' challenge about Biden, Garland & IRS whistleblowers

Doug P.  |  11:26 AM on June 26, 2023

As we found out last week, John Kirby immediately and flatly denied damning allegations made by IRS whistleblowers after being asked about it at a press conference. 

Just kidding! 

Kirby refused to comment and then quickly ended the briefing and walked out of the room:

Newsmax's James Rosen asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about documents produced by the House Weighs and Means Committee suggesting that Hunter Biden used his father's name to pressure a Chinese Communist Party official to pay him. Kirby, not wanting to violate the Hatch Act or give legitimacy to the accusations, chose to leave the briefing room. 

Rosen asked: "Does this not undermine the president's claim during the 2020 campaign, and reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then, that he never once discussed his son's overseas business dealings?" 

"No, and I'm not going to comment further on this... let me save you some breath, if you're going to ask about this, I am not addressing this issue from this podium, I'm just not going to do it," Kirby said before walking out of the room.

After that, Karine Jean-Pierre glitched out while trying to dodge related questions. KJP basically blamed reporters for asking about the allegations while obviously wishing they'd go back to throwing softball questions. 

Add up the allegations with the White House spin/denial/retreat and Clay Travis has a "which is more likely" scenario to help hash out which is most likely to be true:

Recommended

Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be more like Germany
Sarah D

Good points!

Meanwhile, President Biden spent the weekend at Camp David with Hunter and probably a few White House lawyers. 

Absolutely. Here's Garland after having been informed about the IRS whistleblowers:

*** 

Related:

IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot) 

Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE than we thought

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be more like Germany
Sarah D
Mollie Hemingway spots something missing from Adam Schiff's post-censure fundraising pitch
Doug P.
DeSantis and Kennedy spar over marijuana policy and Twitter is not chill, man
justmindy
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi comes out in favor of term limits (no, NOT for Congress)
Doug P.
Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad' tweet and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be more like Germany Sarah D