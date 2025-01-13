Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as...
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone
Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes: You're Better Off Than You Were Four Years...
After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘L...
What’s the Deal with Greenland? JD Vance on Why The Strategic, Mineral-Rich Country...
Stall Tactics: Biden Provides Sweeping Protections to Illegal Immigrants
VIP
We Are the Media Now, If We Can Keep It
'I've Been Defending These Guys for Years': J.D. Vance Tackles Criticism of Trump's...
READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its...
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in...
Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain...
WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact...
Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate...
Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes...

Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes in California

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:04 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

It turns out a man California residents say they witnessed trying to start fires with a blowtorch is an illegal alien. The man was subdued by residents until police could arrest him. Despite carrying a blowtorch and witnesses saying he used it to light fires, police say there was not enough probable cause to charge him with arson. Apparently, the illegal alien has a criminal past because police did arrest him for a felony probation violation. Of course, Los Angeles favors criminal illegal aliens over American citizens, so it looks likely they will fight against ICE while their city is in flames.

Advertisement

Here’s more from Bill Melugin of Fox News. (READ)

NEW: Per ICE sources, the man seen in a viral video being subdued by residents & arrested by police w/ a blowtorch near the #KennethFire in West Hills is an illegal alien from Mexico named Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva. He is in custody on a probation violation & has NOT been charged w/ arson. I'm told ICE will place a detainer request on him with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, but they do not expect it to be honored due to California's Sanctuary State law. I'm told Sierra-Leyva will have a court appearance tomorrow. Again - he has not been charged w/ arson and is in custody only on a probation violation at the moment, as multiple agencies have been interviewing him.

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That’s not a remote possibility until President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

Here’s the viral video mentioned earlier. (WATCH)

Many commenters are wondering how Trump will react to the news.

Advertisement

California will be Trump’s first test as President. The state is devoted to protecting illegal aliens in violation of federal law. California also just allocated $50 million to fighting Trump’s illegal alien deportation plans. This all comes when California Democrats will be needing federal funds to rebuild sections of the state decimated because of their incompetence and mismanagement.

We previously covered this developing story here and here.

Tags: ARRESTED ARSON BORDER CRISIS DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DEPORTATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as Wildfires Rage
Warren Squire
Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A. Wildfires (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone
Warren Squire
Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes: You're Better Off Than You Were Four Years Ago According to Jake Sullivan
Eric V.
After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement