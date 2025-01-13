Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes in California

It turns out a man California residents say they witnessed trying to start fires with a blowtorch is an illegal alien. The man was subdued by residents until police could arrest him. Despite carrying a blowtorch and witnesses saying he used it to light fires, police say there was not enough probable cause to charge him with arson. Apparently, the illegal alien has a criminal past because police did arrest him for a felony probation violation. Of course, Los Angeles favors criminal illegal aliens over American citizens, so it looks likely they will fight against ICE while their city is in flames.

Here’s more from Bill Melugin of Fox News. (READ)

NEW: Per ICE sources, the man seen in a viral video being subdued by residents & arrested by police w/ a blowtorch near the #KennethFire in West Hills is an illegal alien from Mexico named Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva. He is in custody on a probation violation & has NOT been charged w/ arson. I'm told ICE will place a detainer request on him with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, but they do not expect it to be honored due to California's Sanctuary State law. I'm told Sierra-Leyva will have a court appearance tomorrow. Again - he has not been charged w/ arson and is in custody only on a probation violation at the moment, as multiple agencies have been interviewing him.

ICE should forcibly go to the jail cell he's held in and detain him. Charge anyone who stands in the way with harboring and obstruction. — Lawrence of Marin (@e_ab98) January 13, 2025

That’s not a remote possibility until President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

Here’s the viral video mentioned earlier. (WATCH)

Residents in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles detained a man carrying a blowtorch.



LAPD said that there was not enough probable cause or evidence to charge the suspect with arson, though he was charged with a probation violation.pic.twitter.com/r65bJSSaRi — The American Conservative (@amconmag) January 10, 2025

Many commenters are wondering how Trump will react to the news.

So California will protect an illegal alien walking around a wildfire site with a blowtorch from Homan and they want the federal government to bail them out? Wait until Trump hears about this. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 13, 2025

California is so ass-backwards. They need to abolish all of their existing government structures and start over. — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) January 13, 2025

California is broken completely. — LiveFreeValues (@LiveFreeValues) January 13, 2025

Committing a crime and being illegal almost is encouraged in CA at this point — Shatz (@Shatzapalooza) January 13, 2025

Trump is walking into the most broken country is modern history. Hard to believe it only took 4 years to get this bad. God bless him and all of us — Tommy (@deadheaddad81) January 13, 2025

California will be Trump’s first test as President. The state is devoted to protecting illegal aliens in violation of federal law. California also just allocated $50 million to fighting Trump’s illegal alien deportation plans. This all comes when California Democrats will be needing federal funds to rebuild sections of the state decimated because of their incompetence and mismanagement.

