LA Police: Not Enough Probable Cause for Arson Suspect Residents Say They Saw Starting Fires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Los Angeles police say there is not enough probable cause to charge a man with arson who was apprehended by citizens. Those citizens say they saw him trying to set fires. Police add that they did arrest him for a felony probation charge. Many are upset with decision.

Here’s more (WATCH)

As expected, the man’s name has not been released even though his felony probation arrest means he has a criminal record. Some outlets have reported he’s a homeless man in his 20s or 30s and his first language is Spanish.

The failure to hold him on suspected arson charges has many commenters scratching their heads. There are witnesses who say he was trying to start fires with a blowtorch in his possession.

Many are worried about the different precedents this sets.

Commenters echo the concern about the possibility angry, fed-up citizens may resort to actual vigilantism with the next person they see starting fires, knowing the law is essentially ineffective at stopping or holding them. Police have not been forthcoming, we currently do not know if the man is still in custody or has been released back into the public.

