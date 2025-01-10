LA Police: Not Enough Probable Cause for Arson Suspect Residents Say They Saw Starting Fires

Los Angeles police say there is not enough probable cause to charge a man with arson who was apprehended by citizens. Those citizens say they saw him trying to set fires. Police add that they did arrest him for a felony probation charge. Many are upset with decision.

🚨 #BREAKING: LAPD says they have NO PROBABLE CAUSE to charge the man who was caught trying to start fires using a blow torch with arson



They’re going to let him go, aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/JJITjfx704 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025

As expected, the man’s name has not been released even though his felony probation arrest means he has a criminal record. Some outlets have reported he’s a homeless man in his 20s or 30s and his first language is Spanish.

They haven’t even released his name? — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 10, 2025

Nope. We’re not allowed to know. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025

The failure to hold him on suspected arson charges has many commenters scratching their heads. There are witnesses who say he was trying to start fires with a blowtorch in his possession.

You would think the probable cause would be the blowtorch he was using — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) January 10, 2025

And the fact about five people watched him try to start it before tackling him to the ground. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025

The LAPD are just a big a joke than Gavin Newscum is…😤😤😤 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 10, 2025

My guess, he’s illegal and because they don’t want him deported they’re letting him go to start more fires. pic.twitter.com/cvsZgDzSCX — The Daily Soup (@TheDaily_Soup) January 10, 2025

Let me help you out here @LAPDHQ…. Caught trying to start fires using a blow torch = probable cause. — Susie₿dds (@SusieBdds) January 10, 2025

Many are worried about the different precedents this sets.

Like all criminals in LA, they let them go. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 10, 2025

They basically just gave a green light for others to commit arson it seems. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025

Is it time for the American citizens to take care of this? Apparently, the city police and government aren't up to the task. Man, what a cluster. — SaltyDawgs (@DesMBlake18) January 10, 2025

Next time there will be no witnesses but somehow he will simply disappear — MussoliniOfBoobs (@MussoliniOfBoob) January 10, 2025

Commenters echo the concern about the possibility angry, fed-up citizens may resort to actual vigilantism with the next person they see starting fires, knowing the law is essentially ineffective at stopping or holding them. Police have not been forthcoming, we currently do not know if the man is still in custody or has been released back into the public.