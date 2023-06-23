Watch increasingly desperate Karine Jean-Pierre glitch out trying to dodge questions about Hunter Biden

If we woke up this morning and realized that we were Karine Jean-Pierre and that it was literally our job to defend the indefensible Biden administration, we'd be tempted to just hit the snooze button and call in sick. But apparently such an idea never occurred to Karine. Too bad for her.

When today's White House press briefing first started, it was John Kirby who was at the podium:

It’s a rough day of news for the White House which means… pic.twitter.com/OPV6nkAd9d — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 23, 2023

Kirby must've lost a bet or something.

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.



Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Kirby was probably just there to buy Karine some time while she attempted to collect her thoughts and psych herself up for a barrage of questions about the IRS whistleblower's testimony yesterday, which was nothing short of absolutely damning for Hunter Biden and arguably even moreso for Joe Biden.

But eventually Karine couldn't hide any longer and she had to come out. And despite having a full day to prepare for today's press briefing, she clearly wasn't ready for what was to come:

Karine Jean-Pierre just spent two entire minutes lashing out at reporters for asking about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/ucRrkKwE8f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2023

Two entire minutes? Try three and a half minutes:

Here is 3 minutes and 35 seconds of Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to answer any questions about Hunter Biden.



"As it relates to anything related to Hunter Biden, I am just not going to respond to it from here." pic.twitter.com/o1Zs34MDu4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2023

We might actually feel sorry for her if she weren't such a shameless weasel. But she is a shameless weasel, and so we have absolutely no qualms whatsoever about ripping her to shreds.

Reporter: "Have you asked [Biden] whether he was there with his son on July 30, 2017 [when he send a text to his Chinese business partner]?"



Jean-Pierre: "This is not a conversation that I've had with the president."



Reporter: "Do you plan to have that conversation?"… pic.twitter.com/eMxXFBfTIr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2023

Oof.

GP I won't say Hunter here or there.

I won't say Hunter anywhere.

I do not like your questions, ma'am.

I'm incompetent, KJP I am! https://t.co/2zbZ6ZvY68 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 23, 2023

Did she claim "Hatch Act"? Thats usually her fallback when she can't think of another lie, even when it makes zero sense. — TW Podcast (@wayneshowlive) June 23, 2023

She must have been panicking too much to think of that.

Historically inept.

You can almost see the wheels in her head struggling to turn as she tries to plan an escape route to get out of there. She might as well have just told the White House press corps to "LOOK OVER THERE!" and then run away.

Eventually she did run away. Or at least walk away:

REPORTER: "Does the Biden administration think the Attorney General committed perjury...?



KJP: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/guqtteWeSF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2023

Go figure that on the rare occasion that multiple members of the White House press corps decide to actually do their job and press Karine on problematic issues with the Biden administration, she can't handle it. It's her job to handle it. It's what she gets paid for. And she can't do it.

Look what happens when Karine Jean-Pierre faces even the mildest of push back. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

And we're supposed to not only be perfectly satisfied with getting the runaround but straight-up applaud Karine Jean-Pierre and the rest of the Biden administration for lying to our faces.

So much transparency, overflowing with transparency. — Epithelial Antronach (@DaedalusIV) June 23, 2023

