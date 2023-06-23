Chris Christie Gets Booed for Attacking Trump
Watch increasingly desperate Karine Jean-Pierre glitch out trying to dodge questions about Hunter Biden

Sarah D  |  3:09 PM on June 23, 2023

If we woke up this morning and realized that we were Karine Jean-Pierre and that it was literally our job to defend the indefensible Biden administration, we'd be tempted to just hit the snooze button and call in sick. But apparently such an idea never occurred to Karine. Too bad for her.

When today's White House press briefing first started, it was John Kirby who was at the podium:

Kirby must've lost a bet or something.

Kirby was probably just there to buy Karine some time while she attempted to collect her thoughts and psych herself up for a barrage of questions about the IRS whistleblower's testimony yesterday, which was nothing short of absolutely damning for Hunter Biden and arguably even moreso for Joe Biden.

But eventually Karine couldn't hide any longer and she had to come out. And despite having a full day to prepare for today's press briefing, she clearly wasn't ready for what was to come:

Two entire minutes? Try three and a half minutes:

Recommended

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damning pics, too
Sarah D

We might actually feel sorry for her if she weren't such a shameless weasel. But she is a shameless weasel, and so we have absolutely no qualms whatsoever about ripping her to shreds.

Oof.

She must have been panicking too much to think of that.

Historically inept.

You can almost see the wheels in her head struggling to turn as she tries to plan an escape route to get out of there. She might as well have just told the White House press corps to "LOOK OVER THERE!" and then run away.

Eventually she did run away. Or at least walk away:

Go figure that on the rare occasion that multiple members of the White House press corps decide to actually do their job and press Karine on problematic issues with the Biden administration, she can't handle it. It's her job to handle it. It's what she gets paid for. And she can't do it.

And we're supposed to not only be perfectly satisfied with getting the runaround but straight-up applaud Karine Jean-Pierre and the rest of the Biden administration for lying to our faces.

***

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN JOHN KIRBY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

