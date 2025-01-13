Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as...
Shard Habit to Break: Sam Harris Holds to Debunked Theory Trump Hit by Teleprompter Glass Not Bullet

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:36 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

For a guy who hosts the Making Sense podcast, Sam Harris sure spouts a lot of nonsense. The noted author continues to cling to a debunked theory that President-Elect Donald Trump wasn’t grazed by a bullet at his July 2024 Pennsylvania rally, but by shards of teleprompter glass. Harris brought up the baseless theory recently in a talk with Bill Maher.

Here it is. (WATCH)

None of the teleprompters near Trump are shattered. This lack of damage is evident in pics taken after Trump’s ear was hit by a bullet that day.

How someone who is as well-read as Harris doesn’t know his shard theory is bunk is truly mystifying. The man’s an atheist, but apparently he has a deep, unwavering faith when it comes to this subject.

It almost like he wants to downplay the event for some reason.

Holding on to this easily disproven lie really hurts anyone’s reputation who wants to be taken seriously. Harris needs to drop this nonsense if Making Sense is what his real goal is.

