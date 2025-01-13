Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as Wildfires Rage

Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:55 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

California is choosing Trump-proofing over fire-proofing its state. Parts of California are in flames due to Democrat Party incompetence and gross negligence, but they still found time to allocate $50 million to protect criminal illegal aliens from President-Elect Donald Trump’s deportation plans. These are the same ‘leaders’ who recently cut $100 million in fire prevention funds. Bravo, Democrats! You’re doing great!

Here’s more from Politico. (READ)

From Politico:"Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have agreed to set aside $50 million to defend California — as well as immigrants facing deportation — in court against the incoming Trump White House, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations."

"The deal, struck through a special legislative session Newsom called to shore up the state’s legal defenses, includes $25 million he sought for state Department of Justice litigation against the federal government. It also contains $25 million state Senate leaders wanted for grants to nonprofit legal groups and centers that support immigrants who are at risk of deportation, detention and wage theft."

Yes, it’s pure insanity what California Democrats are doing, but insanity is the party’s brand, after all.

Still, it’s amazing they’re choosing to fight the man who gave them advice which would have largely prevented the wildfires currently ravaging large areas of the state.

That poster is referencing a story we just covered here.

Many commenters are learning that reality can bash Democrats over their heads, but they’ll still stubbornly keep doing some the most ignorant things one can imagine. It’s like they’re immune to common sense.

That commenter is referencing a story we covered here, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Elizabeth Warren earned ‘Community Notes’ on X for lying and deceiving users.

Newsom doesn’t seem to care he’s jeopardizing getting federal help for his state’s lawful residents over his Dem Party’s prioritization of illegal aliens.

This meme perfectly describes Newsom. Check it out.

California, with all its lunacy, will be Trump’s first test once he’s sworn in. It’ll be interesting to see how he deals with a state that seems dead set on destroying itself at every turn.

