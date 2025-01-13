Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as Wildfires Rage

California is choosing Trump-proofing over fire-proofing its state. Parts of California are in flames due to Democrat Party incompetence and gross negligence, but they still found time to allocate $50 million to protect criminal illegal aliens from President-Elect Donald Trump’s deportation plans. These are the same ‘leaders’ who recently cut $100 million in fire prevention funds. Bravo, Democrats! You’re doing great!

Advertisement

Here’s more from Politico. (READ)

From Politico:"Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have agreed to set aside $50 million to defend California — as well as immigrants facing deportation — in court against the incoming Trump White House, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations." "The deal, struck through a special legislative session Newsom called to shore up the state’s legal defenses, includes $25 million he sought for state Department of Justice litigation against the federal government. It also contains $25 million state Senate leaders wanted for grants to nonprofit legal groups and centers that support immigrants who are at risk of deportation, detention and wage theft."

🚨UNREAL: While LA is being devastated by fires, Newsom and CA legislators reach an agreement to allocate $50M to “Trump-proof” California.



The funds will be used to fight Trump and looming deportations in court.



From Politico:



"Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders… pic.twitter.com/fLx1HKcM2Z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2025

Yes, it’s pure insanity what California Democrats are doing, but insanity is the party’s brand, after all.

Still, it’s amazing they’re choosing to fight the man who gave them advice which would have largely prevented the wildfires currently ravaging large areas of the state.

While LA burns to the ground, Newsom is allocating $50M to defend against the guy that warned about LA possibly burning to the ground 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2dhsJ7RgRi — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 13, 2025

Fighting deportations as an illegal was just caught running around with a blowtorch accused of trying to start another fire https://t.co/Pqr12bnTmf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2025

That poster is referencing a story we just covered here.

Many commenters are learning that reality can bash Democrats over their heads, but they’ll still stubbornly keep doing some the most ignorant things one can imagine. It’s like they’re immune to common sense.

You'd think that California's Democrats would have been given a serious reality check after this week, but no.



Trump is to blame, the right is spreading "misinformation" and it's definitely not their fault. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 13, 2025

"Trump is being divisive!"



Also



“F Trump!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2025

"Trump is spreading lies!"



Also,



"Please donate to the California relief, you use this link to Act Blue." — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 13, 2025

That commenter is referencing a story we covered here, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Elizabeth Warren earned ‘Community Notes’ on X for lying and deceiving users.

Newsom doesn’t seem to care he’s jeopardizing getting federal help for his state’s lawful residents over his Dem Party’s prioritization of illegal aliens.

Advertisement

This is despicable, does he want trumps help or not? — John R. DePerno (@DePernoJ) January 13, 2025

Trump needs to make sure we get a lot of taxpayer money to help rebuild.



Also



We just put away $50M of our taxpayer money to fight Trump. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2025

Silly. It’s unbelievable to us on the outside watching it. — AmericanMaid! (@0twitted1) January 13, 2025

This meme perfectly describes Newsom. Check it out.

Every single time. pic.twitter.com/TrYuxkCBQS — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 13, 2025

This meme is 100% correct! — Cindys Wright (@Cindys_Wright) January 13, 2025

That is so dead on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2025

California, with all its lunacy, will be Trump’s first test once he’s sworn in. It’ll be interesting to see how he deals with a state that seems dead set on destroying itself at every turn.