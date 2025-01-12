After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’

California firefighters are still battling blazes on the ground, but we can already assess some of the extensive damage caused by incompetent Democrat Party ‘leadership.’

Check out this ‘before and after’ video, (WATCH)

🚨 NEW: Side-by-side video shows the utter destruction from the Los Angeles wildfires



The videos were filmed in the same locations just 8 months apart.



Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/5vhjOWncNP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2025

The apocalyptic devastation has many calling for those responsible to admit their failure and leave office.

The consequences of incompetence at the highest level couldn’t be more clear. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 12, 2025

Newsom, the LA mayor and every DEI hire, needs to resign. Their policies literally burned communities down. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) January 12, 2025

Gavin Newsom should resign. This is on him. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 12, 2025

He needs to be recalled immediately. Along with LA’s DEI Mayor. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2025

This is something most homeowners or business owners cannot bounce back from. Some commenters predict they’ll cut their losses and move.

This is more than utter devastation…



This is total annihilation…🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 12, 2025

It will take decades to rebuild all those homes because of how difficult it is to build homes. Many will sell their land back and up comes the corruption — Shaun (@TurnBack_CA_Red) January 12, 2025

The fire was fueled by intentional Democrat Party action and inaction. Posters are tired of every bad Dem decision and consequence being blamed on nebulous ‘Climate Change.’

But sure, let’s blame ‘climate change’ instead of addressing the real issue: decades of neglect. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/K6dlDlsyXn — FisiUniverse by MENACE (@fisiuniverse) January 12, 2025

50 years of Costal elite mismanagement



We blame the politicians but the REAL PROBLEM is the VOTERS pic.twitter.com/cZaOzSQLvB — *Ro𝕏anne* (@CyranoYvr) January 12, 2025

Many posters (aka taxpayers) are terrified of burning through hundreds of billions of dollars to repair California, knowing voters most likely will elect more incompetent and negligent Democrats back into office. That just sets us up for a repeat of everything we just witnessed.