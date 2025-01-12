After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’

California firefighters are still battling blazes on the ground, but we can already assess some of the extensive damage caused by incompetent Democrat Party ‘leadership.’
Check out this ‘before and after’ video, (WATCH)
🚨 NEW: Side-by-side video shows the utter destruction from the Los Angeles wildfires— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2025
The videos were filmed in the same locations just 8 months apart.
Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/5vhjOWncNP
The apocalyptic devastation has many calling for those responsible to admit their failure and leave office.
The consequences of incompetence at the highest level couldn’t be more clear.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 12, 2025
Newsom, the LA mayor and every DEI hire, needs to resign. Their policies literally burned communities down.— Mike (@PartayCaptain) January 12, 2025
Gavin Newsom should resign. This is on him.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 12, 2025
He needs to be recalled immediately. Along with LA’s DEI Mayor.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2025
This is something most homeowners or business owners cannot bounce back from. Some commenters predict they’ll cut their losses and move.
This is more than utter devastation…— Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 12, 2025
This is total annihilation…🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️
It will take decades to rebuild all those homes because of how difficult it is to build homes. Many will sell their land back and up comes the corruption— Shaun (@TurnBack_CA_Red) January 12, 2025
Recommended
The fire was fueled by intentional Democrat Party action and inaction. Posters are tired of every bad Dem decision and consequence being blamed on nebulous ‘Climate Change.’
But sure, let’s blame ‘climate change’ instead of addressing the real issue: decades of neglect. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/K6dlDlsyXn— FisiUniverse by MENACE (@fisiuniverse) January 12, 2025
Resign pic.twitter.com/C0bpNbJtR3— David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) January 12, 2025
50 years of Costal elite mismanagement— *Ro𝕏anne* (@CyranoYvr) January 12, 2025
We blame the politicians but the REAL PROBLEM is the VOTERS pic.twitter.com/cZaOzSQLvB
Many posters (aka taxpayers) are terrified of burning through hundreds of billions of dollars to repair California, knowing voters most likely will elect more incompetent and negligent Democrats back into office. That just sets us up for a repeat of everything we just witnessed.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member