After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

California firefighters are still battling blazes on the ground, but we can already assess some of the extensive damage caused by incompetent Democrat Party ‘leadership.’

Check out this ‘before and after’ video, (WATCH)

The apocalyptic devastation has many calling for those responsible to admit their failure and leave office.

This is something most homeowners or business owners cannot bounce back from. Some commenters predict they’ll cut their losses and move.

The fire was fueled by intentional Democrat Party action and inaction. Posters are tired of every bad Dem decision and consequence being blamed on nebulous ‘Climate Change.’

Many posters (aka taxpayers) are terrified of burning through hundreds of billions of dollars to repair California, knowing voters most likely will elect more incompetent and negligent  Democrats back into office. That just sets us up for a repeat of everything we just witnessed.

