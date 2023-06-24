Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for...
Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration...
AG Merrick Garland takes a page from Dr. Fauci to defend DOJ integrity
Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson...
The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't...
BREAKING: Mercenary rebellion against Russia?
NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to...
Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some...
'We Face a New Marxism': Senator Hawley Calls Out the 'Religion of Woke'
Greta Thunberg's feet must be sore after presumably walking to Paris to support...
James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL...
Chris Christie Gets Booed for Attacking Trump

Rest easy, because President Biden's heading to Camp David with the smartest man he knows

Doug P.  |  2:23 PM on June 24, 2023
Screenshot

Earlier today we gave you an update about the uprising in Russia. Now it's time for an update about what's happening at the highest level of the U.S. government while that situation unfolds.

If the situation in the world is making you nervous, rest easy in the knowledge that President Biden will be spending the weekend getting wise council from the smartest man he knows: 

Hey, it's not like there's anything else going on...

Apparently taxpayers are now footing the bill to support the president's fifty-something-year-old son?

Recommended

Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason
Aaron Walker

It certainly seems that Hunter has made himself at home at the White House (not to mention Camp David).

There are more than likely going to be some stories that they need to get straight. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason
Aaron Walker
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for Liberty
Brett T.
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
Doug P.
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration to us all
Doug P.
Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices
Brett T.
GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damning pics, too
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason Aaron Walker