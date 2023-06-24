Rest easy, because President Biden's heading to Camp David with the smartest man he knows

Earlier today we gave you an update about the uprising in Russia. Now it's time for an update about what's happening at the highest level of the U.S. government while that situation unfolds.

If the situation in the world is making you nervous, rest easy in the knowledge that President Biden will be spending the weekend getting wise council from the smartest man he knows:

.⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ with his grandson Beau and son Hunter Biden board Marine One for Camp David. pic.twitter.com/tNHrP96Wze — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 24, 2023

True to form, Biden leaves the White House for his weekend at Camp David, despite unrest in Russia.



Hunter Biden also spotted boarding with him on Marine One. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 24, 2023

President Joe Biden boards Marine One with his son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau Biden Jr., en route to Camp David, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by @lizfrantz pic.twitter.com/JykeI9CDT4 — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) June 24, 2023

Hey, it's not like there's anything else going on...

The world is in chaos, but Joe and Hunter are off to Camp David for a weekend getaway pic.twitter.com/XBRbH9RITT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2023

Apparently taxpayers are now footing the bill to support the president's fifty-something-year-old son?

Amazing. Taking a tax cheat and gun felon with him on a trip where he will be discussing high level international events. But also, does Hunter live with Joe now or something? https://t.co/GOvVhDY4mS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 24, 2023

It certainly seems that Hunter has made himself at home at the White House (not to mention Camp David).

Lots of business to discuss? https://t.co/vu8UdLNbYL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2023

There are more than likely going to be some stories that they need to get straight.

***

