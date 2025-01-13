Shard Habit to Break: Sam Harris Holds to Debunked Theory Trump Hit by...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to the last full Monday of Joe Biden being president! As Mondays go, that makes it a pretty darn good one in our book.

It should be an interesting week leading up to Trump 2.0, so we'd better kick it off with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw on Twitter/X this week.

Let's go!

Many of us have been dealing with plenty of the white stuff this past week … no, not the Hunter Biden white stuff … we mean snow.

If you've shoveled your fair share of driveways, you know how darn accurate this video is. 😂

HA! That's a fast duck.

LOL! We've got tears. Not gonna lie.

Poor sign. 😂

Sometimes we love the internet.

Ouch. We can relate way too much with that one!

Some of those hurt … our sides from laughing! 😂

HAHAHA! 'Smork'.

LOL. Bro was willing to try.

It's true. 😂

Hey, he got the job done. The little guy not moving a muscle was killing us. 😂

LOLOLOL! It was a different time for sure.

Wait for it … LOL.

Seriously, folks. Some of us barely remember these being used for butter when we were kids.

Bwahaha!

We love this one so much. We keep watching it. 😂😂😂

The cash is going to come rolling in any day now.

We don't know how, but he's going to pay for that at some point.

Speaking of men with a death wish. 😂

LOLOLOL!

It's fine, little dude. They just migrated somewhere else for a while.

DO NOT ENGAGE! LOL.

(Language Warning)

Yep. That's how it is.

That's the current state of our New Year's resolution.

Choices were made.

LOLOLOL! And now we're dead. 💀

HAHA!

You just don't mess with someone's food.

LOL. So good.

We've all been 'eat whatever that is even though it might be a towel' hungry.

We're gonna need her number.

Busted … for all the right reasons.

Whatever they were shooting for, they failed. LOL.

(Language Warning)

This family is a hoot!

LOLOLOL! Poor kid.

Nailed it. 😂

LOL! You have to admire the effort.

Ha! Perfect.

Hey! It has to be done. 😂

It's the worst!

For our classic comedy clip this week, let's go back to Johnny Carson with some of the funniest comedians ever.

LOLOLOL! They just don't make 'em like that anymore.

Sometimes it does feel that way. Hopefully, you can glide through this Monday without receiving too many beatdowns.

Take heart. It will be over soon … one way or another.

Until we meme again …

