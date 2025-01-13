Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to the last full Monday of Joe Biden being president! As Mondays go, that makes it a pretty darn good one in our book.
It should be an interesting week leading up to Trump 2.0, so we'd better kick it off with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw on Twitter/X this week.
Let's go!
5 Stages of Shoveling Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NX7n1lqW9m— You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha) January 29, 2019
Many of us have been dealing with plenty of the white stuff this past week … no, not the Hunter Biden white stuff … we mean snow.
If you've shoveled your fair share of driveways, you know how darn accurate this video is. 😂
January 7, 2025
HA! That's a fast duck.
No YOU grow up 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZI6pc30lXE— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 8, 2025
LOL! We've got tears. Not gonna lie.
January 8, 2025
Poor sign. 😂
Even the stove started laughing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qC0nilJpAR— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 9, 2025
Sometimes we love the internet.
January 9, 2025
Ouch. We can relate way too much with that one!
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bamXEbriNv— A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) January 8, 2025
Some of those hurt … our sides from laughing! 😂
It's Saturday. I'm over the news of the week. I just need a couple of memes to make me laugh. Happy Saturday! @D_Gordzo @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/i8GaiqJaKW— Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) January 11, 2025
HAHAHA! 'Smork'.
This one video I NEED TO SEE PART 2 🤣🤣#grindfacetv pic.twitter.com/h32ehWroLY— GrindFace TV (Entertainment) (@grindfacetv) January 9, 2025
LOL. Bro was willing to try.
lol pic.twitter.com/jM584I1Gvo— YourLocalMemeDealer (@DropMemesNotWar) January 10, 2025
It's true. 😂
Rate this snow removal technique-- pic.twitter.com/r1XBNsqJQJ— ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) January 11, 2025
Hey, he got the job done. The little guy not moving a muscle was killing us. 😂
January 11, 2025
LOLOLOL! It was a different time for sure.
This guy asked ChatGPT to make him a grocery list within his budget for the week and claims it changed his life.— Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) January 11, 2025
😂🤣
pic.twitter.com/t3YYfc18pq
Wait for it … LOL.
A coffee cup is a hammer ☕️, & a spoon is a mini-crowbar 🥄 pic.twitter.com/CDrh0uZGlM— Judianna (@Judianna) January 12, 2025
Seriously, folks. Some of us barely remember these being used for butter when we were kids.
get rekt nerd 😂 pic.twitter.com/WXJHMVK50Z— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 9, 2025
Bwahaha!
We love this one so much. We keep watching it. 😂😂😂
My friend said I could make money with only fans. Now we wait. pic.twitter.com/mKt0H29wYP— Bren (@Bren__xoxo) January 11, 2025
The cash is going to come rolling in any day now.
Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/PHNpVHjWho— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 12, 2025
We don't know how, but he's going to pay for that at some point.
🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VWDHMLCTzu— steve (@bagshaw2112) January 12, 2025
Speaking of men with a death wish. 😂
Poor boy didn't know that the cold weather shrinks them, I have not laughed 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂this much this year. pic.twitter.com/ACkA05x5Q2— Lady_L Mabuza-Thaanyane (@_LeratoMabuza) January 12, 2025
LOLOLOL!
It's fine, little dude. They just migrated somewhere else for a while.
January 13, 2025
DO NOT ENGAGE! LOL.
(Language Warning)
Only men can relate to every single second of this group interaction. pic.twitter.com/mOxEKFnHvK— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) January 11, 2025
Yep. That's how it is.
January 13, 2025
That's the current state of our New Year's resolution.
January 13, 2025
Choices were made.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pih2uSEDmL— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2025
LOLOLOL! And now we're dead. 💀
January 13, 2025
HAHA!
Co worker steals food and gets what he deserves pic.twitter.com/jzjUeIF3hD— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 11, 2025
You just don't mess with someone's food.
January 13, 2025
LOL. So good.
I would’ve done the same thing, dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/grJSeWgoYN— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 12, 2025
We've all been 'eat whatever that is even though it might be a towel' hungry.
Good morning everyone!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 8, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/QHG24u0CIG
We're gonna need her number.
He won in life 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hl8arU9XU1— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 11, 2025
Busted … for all the right reasons.
I’m not sure what the marketing folks were shooting for with this one… 😂🤣 #LakeBoss 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5GlSmH1vt3— Lake Boss 🚤🐟🐕🦺🇺🇸 (@ClayDeux) January 12, 2025
Whatever they were shooting for, they failed. LOL.
(Language Warning)
January 12, 2025
This family is a hoot!
Good morning all!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 9, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/7Yu5EK0SWr
LOLOLOL! Poor kid.
January 7, 2025
Nailed it. 😂
It was worth a shot— Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) January 12, 2025
“One ticket only please” pic.twitter.com/pTWiO3eA05
LOL! You have to admire the effort.
January 13, 2025
Ha! Perfect.
Me 😂 pic.twitter.com/WMJjBWBl50— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 13, 2025
Hey! It has to be done. 😂
so real pic.twitter.com/rclvFHU2Uz— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) January 13, 2025
It's the worst!
For our classic comedy clip this week, let's go back to Johnny Carson with some of the funniest comedians ever.
Sat next to his buddy & colleague Jack Lemmon, WALTER MATTHAU scares the crap out of Johnny on The Tonight Show in 1981 with a joke told in his own inimitable fashion.— Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) January 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/JlWei8BFI9
LOLOLOL! They just don't make 'em like that anymore.
Happy Sunday ☺️ pic.twitter.com/iVISC3dhZk— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 12, 2025
Sometimes it does feel that way. Hopefully, you can glide through this Monday without receiving too many beatdowns.
Take heart. It will be over soon … one way or another.
Until we meme again …
