Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to the last full Monday of Joe Biden being president! As Mondays go, that makes it a pretty darn good one in our book.

It should be an interesting week leading up to Trump 2.0, so we'd better kick it off with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw on Twitter/X this week.

Let's go!

5 Stages of Shoveling Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NX7n1lqW9m — You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha) January 29, 2019

Many of us have been dealing with plenty of the white stuff this past week … no, not the Hunter Biden white stuff … we mean snow.

If you've shoveled your fair share of driveways, you know how darn accurate this video is. 😂

HA! That's a fast duck.

No YOU grow up 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZI6pc30lXE — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 8, 2025

LOL! We've got tears. Not gonna lie.

Poor sign. 😂

Even the stove started laughing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qC0nilJpAR — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 9, 2025

Sometimes we love the internet.

Ouch. We can relate way too much with that one!

Some of those hurt … our sides from laughing! 😂

It's Saturday. I'm over the news of the week. I just need a couple of memes to make me laugh. Happy Saturday! @D_Gordzo @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/i8GaiqJaKW — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) January 11, 2025

HAHAHA! 'Smork'.

This one video I NEED TO SEE PART 2 🤣🤣#grindfacetv pic.twitter.com/h32ehWroLY — GrindFace TV (Entertainment) (@grindfacetv) January 9, 2025

LOL. Bro was willing to try.

It's true. 😂

Hey, he got the job done. The little guy not moving a muscle was killing us. 😂

LOLOLOL! It was a different time for sure.

This guy asked ChatGPT to make him a grocery list within his budget for the week and claims it changed his life.



😂🤣

pic.twitter.com/t3YYfc18pq — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) January 11, 2025

Wait for it … LOL.

A coffee cup is a hammer ☕️, & a spoon is a mini-crowbar 🥄 pic.twitter.com/CDrh0uZGlM — Judianna (@Judianna) January 12, 2025

Seriously, folks. Some of us barely remember these being used for butter when we were kids.

Bwahaha!

We love this one so much. We keep watching it. 😂😂😂

My friend said I could make money with only fans. Now we wait. pic.twitter.com/mKt0H29wYP — Bren (@Bren__xoxo) January 11, 2025

The cash is going to come rolling in any day now.

We don't know how, but he's going to pay for that at some point.

Speaking of men with a death wish. 😂

Poor boy didn't know that the cold weather shrinks them, I have not laughed 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂this much this year. pic.twitter.com/ACkA05x5Q2 — Lady_L Mabuza-Thaanyane (@_LeratoMabuza) January 12, 2025

LOLOLOL!

It's fine, little dude. They just migrated somewhere else for a while.

DO NOT ENGAGE! LOL.

(Language Warning)

Only men can relate to every single second of this group interaction. pic.twitter.com/mOxEKFnHvK — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) January 11, 2025

Yep. That's how it is.

That's the current state of our New Year's resolution.

Choices were made.

LOLOLOL! And now we're dead. 💀

HAHA!

Co worker steals food and gets what he deserves pic.twitter.com/jzjUeIF3hD — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 11, 2025

You just don't mess with someone's food.

LOL. So good.

I would’ve done the same thing, dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/grJSeWgoYN — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 12, 2025

We've all been 'eat whatever that is even though it might be a towel' hungry.

We're gonna need her number.

He won in life 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hl8arU9XU1 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 11, 2025

Busted … for all the right reasons.

I’m not sure what the marketing folks were shooting for with this one… 😂🤣 #LakeBoss 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5GlSmH1vt3 — Lake Boss 🚤🐟🐕‍🦺🇺🇸 (@ClayDeux) January 12, 2025

Whatever they were shooting for, they failed. LOL.

(Language Warning)

This family is a hoot!

LOLOLOL! Poor kid.

Nailed it. 😂

It was worth a shot



“One ticket only please” pic.twitter.com/pTWiO3eA05 — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) January 12, 2025

LOL! You have to admire the effort.

Ha! Perfect.

Hey! It has to be done. 😂

so real pic.twitter.com/rclvFHU2Uz — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) January 13, 2025

It's the worst!

For our classic comedy clip this week, let's go back to Johnny Carson with some of the funniest comedians ever.

Sat next to his buddy & colleague Jack Lemmon, WALTER MATTHAU scares the crap out of Johnny on The Tonight Show in 1981 with a joke told in his own inimitable fashion.



pic.twitter.com/JlWei8BFI9 — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) January 10, 2025

LOLOLOL! They just don't make 'em like that anymore.

Sometimes it does feel that way. Hopefully, you can glide through this Monday without receiving too many beatdowns.

Take heart. It will be over soon … one way or another.

Until we meme again …