Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes: You're Better Off Than You Were Four Years Ago According to Jake Sullivan

'Tell the lie until it is accepted as the truth' is a golden rule of propagandists, and as the nightmarish four years that were the Biden presidency come to an end, Joe and his surrogates are laying it on thick.

Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, appeared on CNN's State of the Union and tried to convince us that life was great under Biden, saying, 'The American people are safer, and the country is better off than we were four years ago.'

He even managed to say it with a straight face.

Sure, we're better off if you ignore the price of gas, groceries, housing costs, and just about everything else in the economy, which Biden claims is the strongest in the world.

Jake may want to ask the thousands of people displaced by fires in Southern California or still living in tents after floods in North Carolina if they feel safer today.

Jake wasn't done there. The man who infamously told us that the Middle East was more stable than it had been in decades just before the October 7th Hamas attacks plunged the region into war gave an update on hostage negotiations.

Jake assured us we're very close to a deal, even though we're still far away.

Jake Sullivan on a hostage deal: "We are very, very close, and yet being very close still means we're far because until you actually get across the finish line, we're not there." pic.twitter.com/yVYfDBC7ZJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 12, 2025

You really can't make this stuff up. But, then again, you don't have to; Jake can.

Jake doesn't need to believe it; he just needs Kool-Aid-drinking Loyalists like CNN to accept and repeat it.

The whole administration has been a joke. Unfortunately for us, the joke wasn't very funny.

Gangs seized apartment complexes, 400,000 children missing, women and girls raped and murdered by illegal aliens, and arsonists setting fires in California. The lived experiences of every American, in New Orleans, Las Vegas, New York, and California, tell a different story. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) January 12, 2025

Jake Sullivan wants you to believe that things have been better under Biden.

Just don't believe your lying eyes.