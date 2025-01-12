Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes...
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone
After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘L...
What’s the Deal with Greenland? JD Vance on Why The Strategic, Mineral-Rich Country...
Stall Tactics: Biden Provides Sweeping Protections to Illegal Immigrants
VIP
We Are the Media Now, If We Can Keep It
'I've Been Defending These Guys for Years': J.D. Vance Tackles Criticism of Trump's...
READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its...
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in...
Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain...
WATCH: Adam Schiff-for-Brains Lies About California Reservoirs (and John Karl Doesn't Fact...
Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate...
Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes...
Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A....

Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes: You're Better Off Than You Were Four Years Ago According to Jake Sullivan

Eric V.  |  11:00 PM on January 12, 2025
AngieArtist

'Tell the lie until it is accepted as the truth' is a golden rule of propagandists, and as the nightmarish four years that were the Biden presidency come to an end, Joe and his surrogates are laying it on thick.

Advertisement

Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, appeared on CNN's State of the Union and tried to convince us that life was great under Biden, saying, 'The American people are safer, and the country is better off than we were four years ago.'

He even managed to say it with a straight face.

Sure, we're better off if you ignore the price of gas, groceries, housing costs, and just about everything else in the economy, which Biden claims is the strongest in the world.

Jake may want to ask the thousands of people displaced by fires in Southern California or still living in tents after floods in North Carolina if they feel safer today.

Jake wasn't done there. The man who infamously told us that the Middle East was more stable than it had been in decades just before the October 7th Hamas attacks plunged the region into war gave an update on hostage negotiations.

Jake assured us we're very close to a deal, even though we're still far away.

Recommended

After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You really can't make this stuff up. But, then again, you don't have to; Jake can.

Jake doesn't need to believe it; he just needs Kool-Aid-drinking Loyalists like CNN to accept and repeat it.

The whole administration has been a joke. Unfortunately for us, the joke wasn't very funny.

Jake Sullivan wants you to believe that things have been better under Biden.

Just don't believe your lying eyes.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CNN ECONOMY FLOODS GAS PRICES GAZA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’
Warren Squire
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone
Warren Squire
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in 'Climate Change' Argument
Amy Curtis
What’s the Deal with Greenland? JD Vance on Why The Strategic, Mineral-Rich Country is on Trump’s Radar
Warren Squire
'I've Been Defending These Guys for Years': J.D. Vance Tackles Criticism of Trump's January 6 Pardon Plan
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
After the Burn: Side-by-Side Video Shows the Destructive Reality of California Democrat ‘Leadership’ Warren Squire
Advertisement