Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration...
AG Merrick Garland takes a page from Dr. Fauci to defend DOJ integrity
The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't...
BREAKING: Mercenary rebellion against Russia?
NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to...
Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some...
'We Face a New Marxism': Senator Hawley Calls Out the 'Religion of Woke'
Greta Thunberg's feet must be sore after presumably walking to Paris to support...
James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL...
Chris Christie Gets Booed for Attacking Trump
I ticked off Charlie Sykes after he went after Elise Stefanik (it didn't...
Watch increasingly desperate Karine Jean-Pierre glitch out trying to dodge questions about...
KJP Loses Control of the Briefing Room Over Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblower Allegations

Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason

Aaron Walker  |  10:05 AM on June 24, 2023

So yesterday we told you about how Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company (‘PMC’) called Wagner basically declared war on the Russian Ministry of Defense. And we told you that we are not going to pretend we are suddenly experts on Russia—and despite staying in a Holiday Inn Express last night, we still aren’t experts today.

But there are lot of things happening, including ‘Crying’ Adam Kinzinger taking a weird victory lap over the whole thing.

First off, we have a bunch of coverage from ‘Visegrád 24’ which holds itself out as an aggregator of central and eastern European news:


We feel pretty confident based on numerous reports that Wagner has taken Rostov, although as you can see from this Tweet, it might end up being moved to the contested column.

Recommended

Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
Doug P.


Yes, that sure as heck is starting to sound like war, although we are not sure how long this war will go on.

The same account points us toward a Tweet that we will be editing. This is a screenshot we have:

However, we have deliberately cut off the picture because it basically photoshops (pixelated) women’s breasts onto Putin's body. Visegrád includes that screenshot, unedited, in a Tweet that says ‘BREAKING: The Liberal Democratic Party (Zhirinovsky’s party, which is the 3rd largest in Russia and until now a Putin-ally) just Tweeted that ‘Putin is a p*ssy.’’ We tracked down the original Tweet, and ran it through Google’s translation engine and it says ‘Official commentary of artificial intelligence Vladimir Zhirinovsky in connection with recent events: Putin is a woman.’ Yeah, we are not 100% sure what a good, non-computer-generated translation would look like, but it clearly is a deeply insulting Tweet. And do we have to tell you that if Putin survives this, they have basically signed their own death warrants? At the very least, their social media people will end up somewhere in Siberia if they don’t end up fleeing the country—if Putin survives this. So we take it as this party betting that Putin will not surive.

And as for the non-photoshopped Putin:

The reference to World War I is interesting. It is certainly true that Russia wasn’t particularly close to winning World War I, but early on in the War, Germany saw them as their greatest danger and were very relieved when the Bolshevik revolution took them out of the war. And indeed, some historians have argued that the revolution was aided by Germany (such as the excellent documentary series ‘The First World War’).

Which brings us to an interesting point. Is the United States behind any of this? There is no question the Biden administration was hoping for coup in Russia to end the war in Ukraine so it’s not illogical to think they may have done something to make it happen. But did they actually do anything to make it happen? We are not sure there is any evidence that they did but there is plenty of speculation:

Full text:

There is no conspiracy. There is a lot of resentment from Wagner and Russians generally due to the costs of the war. They don’t care about this war but are forced to fight it and are losing. Now comes Wagner, only group perceived as having some success, and their leader is openly blaming the lies and corruption of the military/defense leadership for what is happening. That makes him a target for that leadership. He’s publicly acknowledging that Russia is losing and it’s costing them up to 1K Russians per day, which they all know but weren’t allowed to acknowledge bc of the news just talks about their imaginary gains and doing so = a prison sentence. So YP likely felt it was him or them at this point so fight for survival and there is far more loyalty to him bc of the success Wagner has had than to these corrupt MoD leaders. So he’s taking his shot and he has a lot of secret support, including in the defense apparatus.

We have no idea if that is true. But we will note that we are reluctant to credit Biden himself if America is behind this, because, well…

And we would be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that Ukraine did something to make it happen. Even if Prigozhin takes over and turns out to be worse than Putin in the long run, in the short term, if the Russian forces are fighting each other, that can only help Ukraine. However, we have no evidence beyond the simple logic of cui bonoi.e. who benefits?

We also thought this discussion was interesting:

Also, Musk had a recommended source:

The full Tweet he is quoting says this:

COUP UPDATES: Putin Reportedly Leaves Moscow | Machine Gun Positions Around Moscow | Wagner Convoy Heads to Moscow

As the coup continues, here's the latest updates from our various sources live on the ongoing Twitter Space:

- Worries of the Russian Nuclear Warheads moved to Belarus weeks ago

- Wagner forces continue their advance to Moscow with limited strikes by the Russian Air Force

- Reports of Putin and other officials leaving Moscow and heading to Saint Petersburg based on the movement of Military VIP aircrafts. TASS, which is Gov controlled media outlet, reported that Putin is heading to Saint Petersburg, but Putin's Press Secretary refuted those reports. It is very unusual and rare to see such a disconnect between TASS and the Kremlin.

MY THOUGHTS:

- This is a military coup, we can no longer dispute this, and things are moving VERY rapidly and are not looking good for Putin.

- We are seeing limited military clashes, showing likely defections among Russian forces

- Almost EVERYTHING right now can't be verified and should be taken with a grain of salt 

(THIS IS AN EVOLVING STORY. UPDATES BELOW IN THREAD)

Mr. Nawfal responded to Musk’s endorsement:

The problem of course is separating wheat from the chaff, but Twitter can certainly give you a lot of raw data from literally all over the world.

For more traditional news coverage, we get this:

The piece speculates that Ukraine might have been behind the coup attempt.

And, finally, sadly, we have to talk about Adam Kinzinger:

Yes, for some reason Adam Kinzinger made all of this about Tucker Carlson, Josh Hawley and Trump, because they live rent free in his mind:

We don’t recall any of these people saying we should model America after Russia, but sure, Adam, they’re all terribly upset.

The extra weird thing is Kinzinger doesn’t like Wagner:

Can anyone explain his logic to us? He thinks Wagner is a terrorist organization and he’s cheerleading the idea that they will take over one of the largest nuclear stockpiles in the world? 

Assuming they don’t already have some of the nukes:

We generally hope Ukraine wins against Russia (though Ukraine is sliding quickly into tyranny itself), but in terms of our interests, we are far from convinced that Prigozhin would be better for us than Putin.

Certainly, the idea of a military loyal to the leader and not at all to the country invokes the history of Rome before it went from a Republic to an Empire run by a dictator-for-life.

We don’t know if this person’s analysis is right on all points, but it is much more logical than Kinzinger’s analysis.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: COUP PUTIN RUSSIA UKRAINE INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
Doug P.
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration to us all
Doug P.
The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't seem to care
Doug P.
AG Merrick Garland takes a page from Dr. Fauci to defend DOJ integrity
Doug P.
James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL breaks loose (watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Mercenary rebellion against Russia?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission Doug P.