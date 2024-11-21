AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Attack on Himself'

Jussie Smollett's claim to have been attacked by racist and homophobic men wearing MAGA hats while walking in Chicago on a frigid evening is best immortalized in a now classic Dave Chappelle bit, but the consequences for the former "Empire" actor continue to evolve.

Smollett was originally convicted of staging a crime, but that conviction has been overturned:

BREAKING: An Illinois court has overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction on charges of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself. https://t.co/5ygAva2k4g — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2024

The AP's headline for this story is "Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned."

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett's conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police. Smollett's appeal argued that a special prosecutor should not have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state’s attorney initially dropped charges. The state’s highest court heard arguments in September.

Fox News also reported the story:

BREAKING: Illinois Supreme Court overturns actor Jussie Smollett's 2019 conviction on allegations of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself.

Via @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/GVbwqNnPVD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 21, 2024

Now the search for "the real attackers" can begin!

Jussie Smollett has conviction overturned for the attack done by Jussie Smollett — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) November 21, 2024

Whoever wrote the AP's headline sounds even that person knows this is ridiculous.

Got overturned on a technicality. Doesn’t change anything we know about what happened and how it happened. Still a liar who staged an attack. https://t.co/UsUHQM1S9l — Dont say my name (@stillnez216) November 21, 2024

That's true.

Shorter Illinois Supreme Court: Maybe Chicago IS "MAGA Country."

In case anyone had forgotten, this was absolutely proven a hoax.https://t.co/SutShnLqAi https://t.co/agunKEMowN — Rocky Trumpboa (@RockyTrumpboa) November 21, 2024

And everybody knows that, no matter what the court ruled today.