
AP: Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for 'Staging a Racist and Homophobic Attack on Himself'

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File

Jussie Smollett's claim to have been attacked by racist and homophobic men wearing MAGA hats while walking in Chicago on a frigid evening is best immortalized in a now classic Dave Chappelle bit, but the consequences for the former "Empire" actor continue to evolve. 

Smollett was originally convicted of staging a crime, but that conviction has been overturned:

The AP's headline for this story is "Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned."

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett's conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police.

Smollett's appeal argued that a special prosecutor should not have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state’s attorney initially dropped charges. The state’s highest court heard arguments in September.

Fox News also reported the story:

Now the search for "the real attackers" can begin!

Whoever wrote the AP's headline sounds even that person knows this is ridiculous.

That's true.

Shorter Illinois Supreme Court: Maybe Chicago IS "MAGA Country."

And everybody knows that, no matter what the court ruled today.

