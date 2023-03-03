Americans are seeing higher utility bills, inflation continues to hit hard when it comes to groceries and other necessities, gas prices are still high and US bank deposits were down in 2022 for the first time in 74 years.

But rest easy, because White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had an announcement that might help ease the economic pain:

KJP announces the 33rd security assistance package for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0TbqFUnPxW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2023

From the State Department:

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 33rd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $400 million. This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support.

Will that also include more money to cover retirement pensions in Ukraine while many Americans are having to dip into their 401Ks just to get by?

Hahaha it's never going to stop https://t.co/9GkAxiCYGT — Juliana 🌌 (@julianajaeger) March 3, 2023

Seriously. It'd be cheaper to make them a US State at this point. — Jon-Paul LeClair (@CaptainBetty) March 3, 2023

They've spent more money on the Ukraine then any other state in America in the past 4 years. https://t.co/EhDc7YTlp3 — Robert J Sponge (@Notgoingsane) March 3, 2023

Speaking of “priorities,” KJP said today that Biden might get around to going to East Palestine at some point, but there’s not much of a rush because he’s already been to Ohio several times.

REPORTER: "What are the factors that will be required for the president to go" to East Palestine, Ohio? KJP: "He's been to Ohio many times before." pic.twitter.com/YHQ0nP8stb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2023

