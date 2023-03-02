Yesterday President Biden tried to “own the cons” who are concerned about border security and drugs flowing into the country by chuckling after a reminder that a woman’s two sons who died of fentanyl overdoses passed away in 2020 before he took office:

Here's Joe Biden laughing at the expense of a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/d2UNDtpxOO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

The mother, Rebecca Kiessling, said on Harris Faulkner’s Fox News program earlier today that she’s owed an apology. She also had some choice words about Biden:

Joe Biden laughed about the deaths of this mother's two sons. "What a horrible human being. How can he sit there and joke about it?!" "What kind of a person does that?!" pic.twitter.com/29NdGRg39V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked today if Biden planned to apologize (or at least if his handlers would tell him to), and there was some dodging, but the apparent answer here is “no”:

KJP offers no apology for Joe Biden laughing at the expense of a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl. She deflects by saying the president is being "mischaracterized" and blames Fox News and "conspiracy theories." pic.twitter.com/cdiJhPl30Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

“The American people know who Biden is fundamentally”? Er, yeah, that’s why what happened in that video of Biden isn’t much of a surprise.

And of course it’s the fault of Fox News and “conspiracy theorists” that Biden did that.

she forgets people saw it themselves and it wasnt just fox news viewers. https://t.co/GAYFruRezN — MARY DORAZIO (@MARYDORAZIO3) March 2, 2023

As usual this bunch wants you to believe what they say instead of your lying eyes and ears.

KJP should just stop. That was not a conspiracy theory. Everyone saw what Biden was doing. She shouldn't even be doing the apologizing anyway. Its Biden that should be doing that. 😡 https://t.co/UYmbQFjh1T — Politcswatch (@Politcswatch) March 2, 2023

In other words, expect nothing remotely close to an apology from Biden or anybody else.

