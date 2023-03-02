Yesterday President Biden tried to “own the cons” who are concerned about border security and drugs flowing into the country by chuckling after a reminder that a woman’s two sons who died of fentanyl overdoses passed away in 2020 before he took office:

The mother, Rebecca Kiessling, said on Harris Faulkner’s Fox News program earlier today that she’s owed an apology. She also had some choice words about Biden:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked today if Biden planned to apologize (or at least if his handlers would tell him to), and there was some dodging, but the apparent answer here is “no”:

“The American people know who Biden is fundamentally”? Er, yeah, that’s why what happened in that video of Biden isn’t much of a surprise.

And of course it’s the fault of Fox News and “conspiracy theorists” that Biden did that.

As usual this bunch wants you to believe what they say instead of your lying eyes and ears.

In other words, expect nothing remotely close to an apology from Biden or anybody else.

