The toxic train derailment about a month ago in East Palestine, Ohio has current government officials lining up to accept a share of the responsibility.

Just kidding!

The blame deflection from Democrats has mostly consisted of “it’s Trump’s fault!”

Here’s Sen. Chuck Schumer doing that very thing:

There’s a whole lotta projection in those remarks!

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy has already debunked desperate Democrats pointing the finger at Trump.

The Washington Post fact-checker can’t even find a way to spin the Democrats’ blame game into any measure of truth:

This almost certainly won’t stop Schumer et al from shoveling their BS, but when even the WaPo can’t come to their rescue you know it’s a massive whopper.

::Crickets::

***

***

