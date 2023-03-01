The toxic train derailment about a month ago in East Palestine, Ohio has current government officials lining up to accept a share of the responsibility.

Just kidding!

The blame deflection from Democrats has mostly consisted of “it’s Trump’s fault!”

Here’s Sen. Chuck Schumer doing that very thing:

SCHUMER: "It is so typical…for people like Donald Trump to do the bidding of special interests, cause harm to the American people, that’s what he did when he loosened railroad regulations, and then point the finger at someone else when something terrible happens!" pic.twitter.com/fYYFGzT403 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2023

There’s a whole lotta projection in those remarks!

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy has already debunked desperate Democrats pointing the finger at Trump.

The Washington Post fact-checker can’t even find a way to spin the Democrats’ blame game into any measure of truth:

.@GlennKesslerWP looked at whether the regulations Trump rolled back might have played any role in East Palestine. The verdict: There's no evidence at this point they did.https://t.co/CZ5mPkiz5Q — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 27, 2023

This almost certainly won’t stop Schumer et al from shoveling their BS, but when even the WaPo can’t come to their rescue you know it’s a massive whopper.

@TheView @JoyVBehar

Sounds like you owe a public apology to the people of Palestine,OH and to DJT.

We'll be waiting….. https://t.co/RDWiajoi07 — Ann (@Wiillzz01) February 28, 2023

::Crickets::

