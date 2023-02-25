Earlier this week the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio stood by previous comments in which he said the fact that President Biden hadn’t come to his town after the train derailment was a “slap in the face.”

Biden was asked if he planned to visit East Palestine, and the response was another slap in the face:

Leave it to President Climate Change Alarmist to personally travel to Ukraine but check out what’s happening in Ohio via a Zoom call. Political optics are all they care about, and there’s no upside for Biden in East Palestine.

Maybe the East Palestine mayor could have lured the Biden White House to come to his town if he promised to blare an air raid siren while the cameras rolled.

Biden is, however, heading to Delaware for the weekend:

Oh, and the song Biden referenced isn’t exactly from his generation (Aretha Franklin might be but the song sure isn’t):

