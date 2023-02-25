Earlier this week the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio stood by previous comments in which he said the fact that President Biden hadn’t come to his town after the train derailment was a “slap in the face.”

Biden was asked if he planned to visit East Palestine, and the response was another slap in the face:

Q: Are you planning to travel to East Palestine Ohio?

BIDEN: This time, I’m not. I was — I did a whole video — I mean — you know, the — what the hell — on —

Q: Zoom? BIDEN: Zoom! Zoom. All I can hear every time I think of Zoom is that song of my generation, Who’s Zoomin’ Who? pic.twitter.com/J8uakpYzXP — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 25, 2023

Leave it to President Climate Change Alarmist to personally travel to Ukraine but check out what’s happening in Ohio via a Zoom call. Political optics are all they care about, and there’s no upside for Biden in East Palestine.

So articulate. So focused. So powerful. Exudes such strength. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/i5WRcvb8Q7 — Sararose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 25, 2023

Maybe the East Palestine mayor could have lured the Biden White House to come to his town if he promised to blare an air raid siren while the cameras rolled.

🤦🏿‍♂️ And people are still talking about voting for this??? People have lost all sense of objectivity and principles… It's just political gang wars. https://t.co/T533GXKjXn — Philmore Harris (@BroPhilmore) February 25, 2023

This is fine. It’s all fine. No problem at all. https://t.co/cvvr4sFEHB pic.twitter.com/iUSnTAxyAh — Jeff Schroeffel (@capdc) February 25, 2023

Biden is, however, heading to Delaware for the weekend:

Biden retreats to Delaware for yet another long weekend vacation. He has spent 303 days — 40% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/krm5gGpKfK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2023

Oh, and the song Biden referenced isn’t exactly from his generation (Aretha Franklin might be but the song sure isn’t):

***

Related:

Biden explains ‘degrees of irresponsibility’ to show why Trump’s classified doc problem is worse

Biden spox Andrew Bates thought tweeting these KJP videos was a good idea (he thought very wrong)

East Palestine resident helps anti-Trump protester walk right into a Biden rake stomp

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: