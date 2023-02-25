An ABC News reporter performed an act of journalism this week during an interview with President Biden.

Biden was asked about the time he called Trump “irresponsible” for having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, but that was before he was found to have his own classified doc problem. But Biden can explain:

Reporter: "You called Trump irresponsible [for classified documents]. Is there something irresponsible here too?" Biden: "You're a good lawyer but you're trying to make a comparison. There are degrees of irresponsibility." pic.twitter.com/m8MqeRFOvn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 25, 2023

“Degrees of irresponsibility”? Legit LOL!

In other words, “it’s ‘D’ifferent when I do it.”

The second is “it’s different when it happens to us.” like there was a riot on January 20, 2017 designed to stop the peaceful transfer of power to trump, but that was different than January 6, 2021 because reasons — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 25, 2023

Biden will never take responsibility. It's not in his nature. https://t.co/lBF8jbThFG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 25, 2023

And that attitude has trickled down (though Biden hates that term) to the rest of his administration.

Maybe Biden isn’t entirely wrong though, just not in the way he’d like to believe:

For once, @JoeBiden is right. There are degrees of irresponsibility. Keeping classified documents in a garage or abandoned office is infinitely more irresponsible than keeping them at a private club with armed security and Secret Service agents guarding it. https://t.co/eeGYxngMuD — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 25, 2023

Biden had a box of classified docs in a garage at a house Hunter was living in, so yeah, that does seem like a higher “degree of irresponsibility.”

