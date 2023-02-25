An ABC News reporter performed an act of journalism this week during an interview with President Biden.

Biden was asked about the time he called Trump “irresponsible” for having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, but that was before he was found to have his own classified doc problem. But Biden can explain:

“Degrees of irresponsibility”? Legit LOL!

In other words, “it’s ‘D’ifferent when I do it.”

And that attitude has trickled down (though Biden hates that term) to the rest of his administration.

Maybe Biden isn’t entirely wrong though, just not in the way he’d like to believe:

Biden had a box of classified docs in a garage at a house Hunter was living in, so yeah, that does seem like a higher “degree of irresponsibility.”

