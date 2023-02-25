This week Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (who, thanks to what he wore while touring the East Palestine train derailment site, is now known in some social media circles as “Woke Bob the Builder”) said it’s time for Trump and former officials in his administration to step up and take some responsibility for the disaster.

Buttigieg (and many other Dems) are saying Trump-era “deregulation” is partly (or more) to blame for the derailment. That’s when it got awkward for the Dems, because fortunately there are some in government who still care about the facts and not narratives. Biden-appointed NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy threw a truth wrench into the works of Buttigieg’s spin:

That leads me to my last point: anyone speculating about what happened, didn’t happen, or should've happened is misleading a suffering community – PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION. For example… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars. pic.twitter.com/ReAFDSdsn7 — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn't have had ECP brakes. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

For a reminder of the history on ECP, see this graphic from @USGAO. The Dec 2015 FAST Act directive (below) resulted in PHMSA withdrawing the ECP brake rule on September 24, 2018. pic.twitter.com/not4rQkPhU — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

I urge you: let the NTSB lead the #safety analysis. Anything else is harmful — and adding pain to a community that’s been through enough. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

“PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION.” Looking at you, Mayor Pete.

However, Secretary Buttigieg is alarmed. No, not so much by Homendy’s fact-check, but about something the Chair of the House Oversight Committee wrote in a letter demanding answers and not blame deflection from the Transportation Department:

I am alarmed to learn that the Chair of the House Oversight Committee thinks that the NTSB is part of our Department. NTSB is independent (and with good reason). Still, of course, we will fully review this and respond appropriately. https://t.co/beNgtBnHqj — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 24, 2023

Out of all the things to find alarming these last few weeks, that might be the least important thing to be alarmed about.

"I am alarmed…" Yeah? Well WE the people are alarmed that YOU as Secretary of Transportation totally ignored the Ohio train crisis FOR WEEKS. The oversight committee should be investigating that. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 25, 2023

This incompetent boob took forever & a day to get to East Palestine, OH to then meet only with hand-selected actors choreographed to play a role in some freak Kabuki theatre. Now he's playing the role of a "Karen" dodging substance to avoid responsibility & honesty. https://t.co/tQqscb3jMX — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) February 25, 2023

This is pretty much on brand for a McKinsey consultant.

Deflect responsibility by claiming people don't understand the bureaucracy and that it is someone else's job. https://t.co/4e4JwZ6WQe — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) February 25, 2023

Perhaps Buttigieg will get back to the Committee next week. We’re assuming this weekend is “personal time.”

