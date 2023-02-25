This week Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (who, thanks to what he wore while touring the East Palestine train derailment site, is now known in some social media circles as “Woke Bob the Builder”) said it’s time for Trump and former officials in his administration to step up and take some responsibility for the disaster.

Buttigieg (and many other Dems) are saying Trump-era “deregulation” is partly (or more) to blame for the derailment. That’s when it got awkward for the Dems, because fortunately there are some in government who still care about the facts and not narratives. Biden-appointed NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy threw a truth wrench into the works of Buttigieg’s spin:

“PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION.” Looking at you, Mayor Pete.

However, Secretary Buttigieg is alarmed. No, not so much by Homendy’s fact-check, but about something the Chair of the House Oversight Committee wrote in a letter demanding answers and not blame deflection from the Transportation Department:

Out of all the things to find alarming these last few weeks, that might be the least important thing to be alarmed about.

Perhaps Buttigieg will get back to the Committee next week. We’re assuming this weekend is “personal time.”

