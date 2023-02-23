As you know, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in East Palestine, Ohio today three weeks after the train derailment and he tried to dress for the part:

Buttigieg (and his press secretary) have been irritated by some reporters and their questions, so instead of actually answering them the “blame Trump” instinct kicked in as we see here:

They’re really taking the approach of trying to blame somebody who hasn’t been in the White House for over two years? We can’t say we’re shocked.

One more thing:

Yes. And on that note, Buttigieg needs to have a chat with the chair of the NTSB, who has called BS on attempts to blame Trump for the East Palestine disaster:

Take your blame game somewhere else, Mayor Pete. Maybe try looking in a mirror.

