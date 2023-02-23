As you know, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in East Palestine, Ohio today three weeks after the train derailment and he tried to dress for the part:

Look who got a construction worker costume for Christmas! https://t.co/TLmh3DWrLA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 23, 2023

Buttigieg (and his press secretary) have been irritated by some reporters and their questions, so instead of actually answering them the “blame Trump” instinct kicked in as we see here:

I decided to ask Pete Buttigieg how long he’s going to keep blaming Trump for all of Pete’s own failures. His press secretary didn’t exactly like that. pic.twitter.com/EN9Jjb4smA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2023

They’re really taking the approach of trying to blame somebody who hasn’t been in the White House for over two years? We can’t say we’re shocked.

Did Buttigieg forget that Trump's no longer president? Of course not. He just wants to point fingers and not do anything. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2023

One more thing:

Hey @PeteButtigieg – The "deregulation" on the brakes ONLY affected crude oil transports.

This wasn't a crude oil transport train. It was toxic, cancer causing chemicals. WHY did you let them burn them, @SecretaryPete ? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 23, 2023

Yes. And on that note, Buttigieg needs to have a chat with the chair of the NTSB, who has called BS on attempts to blame Trump for the East Palestine disaster:

Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars. pic.twitter.com/ReAFDSdsn7 — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn't have had ECP brakes. — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

Take your blame game somewhere else, Mayor Pete. Maybe try looking in a mirror.

