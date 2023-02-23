Well, it only took him three whole weeks, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has finally arrived in East Palestine, Ohio, after realizing that other people could actually notice that he hadn’t gone there yet and had only very recently even acknowledged that there’d been a toxic train derailment. Good for Pete! Way to step up to the plate!

If you can believe it, though, Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, for one, hasn’t been impressed by Buttigieg’s actions in the wake of the disaster. He hasn’t been impressed with Buttigieg’s words, either, and he told him so in a tweet earlier this week:

Let’s address the first point: Rubio is exactly right. He’s exactly right on his third point, too. But what about the second?

Well, let’s give Buttigieg himself the first crack at it:

“If you’re serious.” Well, Pete, Sen. Rubio is very serious. You, on the other hand ….

True story. Take a look at this thread from Twitchy fixture @AGHamilton29:

It worked with those who choose to believe a woefully inept and unqualified mayor-turned-transportation-secretary would be honest with them about his failings. And that’s not saying much.

Oh, you mean like this spin?

Good dog, Vanity Fair. Get those belly rubs.

And there you have it. As U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg has access to all this information and yet chooses to either pretend it doesn’t exists or lie about it in order to deflect blame onto Republicans.

Because for Pete Buttigieg, honesty is not the best policy. Neither is competence.

