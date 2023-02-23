Yesterday former President Donald Trump went to East Palestine, Ohio and received an enthusiastic welcome while touring the site and delivering McDonald’s to first responders.

Just a few hours later Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg decided it might be time to visit the site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release preliminary findings Thursday into the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train on the same day Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the scene in East Palestine, Ohio. https://t.co/NeTyPZc70N — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2023

Buttigieg arrived on the scene early this morning and it was a stark contrast to the reception Trump received.

This morning, Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg is on the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/fHiHXmKT13 — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2023

And it only took three weeks:

BREAKING: After almost three weeks Pete Buttigieg has finally arrived on the ground in East Palestine pic.twitter.com/M7kZWrfT8j — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 23, 2023

Three weeks is actually pretty fast by government bureaucratic standards!

Buttigieg’s press secretary appeared to be serving as a protective detail against perfectly fair questions:

I asked Sec. Buttigieg why it took him almost 3 weeks to come and speak to residents of East Palestine. His press Secretary then told me I was aggressive for trying to ask questions on camera: pic.twitter.com/bOB52DIq0O — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 23, 2023

Yes, because questions from the media on camera are the real problem here (cue massive eye roll).

It took him a while to pedal his bike all the way from DC. — RC (@Pedlar7) February 23, 2023

Plus there were all the frequent stops for “personal time.”

He sees first hand, Ukraine needs more money right? — ✝️✨Wife./Mom to 15w/2 serving (@NicoleFreed7) February 23, 2023

Unfortunately that might not be a joke. However, based on Buttigieg’s past remarks, we’re pretty sure Buttigieg proposal to make sure this never happens again is to have a more diverse clean up crew.

He doesn't even know what the hell he is looking at https://t.co/ZODx3lb00T — Ronald (@livinlarge55_) February 23, 2023

Somebody show Mayor Pete a pothole so he’s more in his wheelhouse.

7am so he doesn’t have to face the public. Coward. https://t.co/MLo8jvX0ia — SaveAmerica (@SaveAme62722815) February 23, 2023

Pete shows up at sunrise and then is gone a half hour later… Man of the people. 👀 https://t.co/icsHCWsST8 — BC (@bcollinsk) February 23, 2023

Now he’ll huddle with his staff to figure out how to keep blaming Trump for this horrendous mess.

