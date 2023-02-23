Yesterday former President Donald Trump went to East Palestine, Ohio and received an enthusiastic welcome while touring the site and delivering McDonald’s to first responders.

Just a few hours later Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg decided it might be time to visit the site.

Buttigieg arrived on the scene early this morning and it was a stark contrast to the reception Trump received.

And it only took three weeks:

Three weeks is actually pretty fast by government bureaucratic standards!

Buttigieg’s press secretary appeared to be serving as a protective detail against perfectly fair questions:

Yes, because questions from the media on camera are the real problem here (cue massive eye roll).

Plus there were all the frequent stops for “personal time.”

Unfortunately that might not be a joke. However, based on Buttigieg’s past remarks, we’re pretty sure Buttigieg proposal to make sure this never happens again is to have a more diverse clean up crew.

Somebody show Mayor Pete a pothole so he’s more in his wheelhouse.

Now he’ll huddle with his staff to figure out how to keep blaming Trump for this horrendous mess.

