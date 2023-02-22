President Biden is busy dealing with this administration’s top priority, which is of course delivering weapons, equipment and money to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio isn’t happy with Biden or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who still hasn’t visited the area where there was a toxic train derailment. Buttigieg was asked on Sunday when he would go to East Palestine:

PETE BUTTIGIEG: "Look, I was mayor of my hometown for eight years. We dealt with a lot of disasters." pic.twitter.com/h5NV0aKTnP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2023

Buttigieg saying he dealt with a lot of disasters during his time as mayor was a huge self-own. But that aside, a Daily Caller reporter later asked a related question. Buttigieg clearly didn’t want to answer, but for some reason decided to take a picture of the person asking the question before moving along. Watch:

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner has questions about this:

Why did the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg need a picture of a member of our FREE press? Is he trying to be funny… or is something else at play here? Targeting? Journalists are allowed to speak with public officials who are in public. #politereporter https://t.co/3fjYlEFkk3 — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) February 22, 2023

Would Buttigieg care to answer those, or would he just take a photo of Faulkner and keep moving?

This guy doesn't think he answers to anyone. He's getting some "personal time," as those in #EastPalestineOhio continue to live in fear. Yes.. he should #Resign https://t.co/EaODcf68Ac — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 22, 2023

“Personal time”? Sheesh.

First time he’s been thrown actual questions about the terrible job he’s doing. You can tell he isn’t used to being held accountable. He has the attitude of ‘how dare you question me’ Make tar and feathers great again https://t.co/YKbNxhrNDg — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2023

Pete Buttigieg refuses to answer a question about East Palestine because "right now, I'm taking some personal time." When is this guy NOT taking personal time? https://t.co/m6DaVtXqAy — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 22, 2023

He took a picture of you because you scared him with actual questions. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 22, 2023

Nobody in this administration likes totally fair questions, but revel in their historic level of transparency!

***

Here at Twitchy we’re working hard to hold the Biden administration’s feet to the fire and expose incompetent and unaccountable “leadership” (such as you saw in the example above). Your support helps us continue our work to shine a light on the lunacy. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive 40% off of your membership. Thank you!

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg handling Ohio derailment via ‘sharply worded letter’ (that partly blames Trump)

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg asks us to remember that trains derail all the time

Pete Buttigieg’s summary of his time as mayor explains a lot about him sucking at his current job