President Biden is busy dealing with this administration’s top priority, which is of course delivering weapons, equipment and money to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio isn’t happy with Biden or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who still hasn’t visited the area where there was a toxic train derailment. Buttigieg was asked on Sunday when he would go to East Palestine:

Buttigieg saying he dealt with a lot of disasters during his time as mayor was a huge self-own. But that aside, a Daily Caller reporter later asked a related question. Buttigieg clearly didn’t want to answer, but for some reason decided to take a picture of the person asking the question before moving along. Watch:

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner has questions about this:

Would Buttigieg care to answer those, or would he just take a photo of Faulkner and keep moving?

“Personal time”? Sheesh.

Nobody in this administration likes totally fair questions, but revel in their historic level of transparency!

