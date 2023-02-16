The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation in East Palestine, Ohio for air and water quality after a toxic train derailment. During a town meeting last night, people were wondering where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was, and the answer from the mayor was essentially “not here.”

However, East Palestine residents might be reassured now that Buttigieg is reminding everybody that trains derail all the time:

Buttigieg: "While this horrible situation has gotten a particularly high amount of attention, there are roughly 1,000 cases a year of a train derailing."

pic.twitter.com/q51ytsBb4f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2023

It seems we’ve gone from “Build Back Better” to “Hey, S**t Happens.”

Yeah, well they don't typically come with a massive toxic black cloud and wildlife kill off. @SecretaryPete https://t.co/bEAbBMnkxR — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) February 16, 2023

.@PeteButtigieg that may be true, but how many of those 1,000 derailments caused a massive number of toxic chemicals to spread through the air? I'm guessing close to 0. Instead of downplaying this situation, you should be responding to it like it's a 5-alarm fire. https://t.co/ctX9H3EpF6 — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) February 16, 2023

This is a bit like how the Biden White House has tried to normalize Chinese spy balloons by claiming it also happened on multiple occasions when Trump was in office.

As the Babylon Bee pointed out, perhaps Buttigieg will get to the bottom of this toxic derailment in his own way:

We can count the Biden administration to be among the train wrecks that Buttigieg said happen frequently.

