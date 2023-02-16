The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation in East Palestine, Ohio for air and water quality after a toxic train derailment. During a town meeting last night, people were wondering where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was, and the answer from the mayor was essentially “not here.”

However, East Palestine residents might be reassured now that Buttigieg is reminding everybody that trains derail all the time:

It seems we’ve gone from “Build Back Better” to “Hey, S**t Happens.”

This is a bit like how the Biden White House has tried to normalize Chinese spy balloons by claiming it also happened on multiple occasions when Trump was in office.

As the Babylon Bee pointed out, perhaps Buttigieg will get to the bottom of this toxic derailment in his own way:

We can count the Biden administration to be among the train wrecks that Buttigieg said happen frequently.

