Pete Buttigieg’s tenure as U.S. Secretary of Transportation hasn’t gone terribly well. But to his credit, he’s not letting his disastrous record so far crush his spirit. God bless him, his sense of humor is just as strong as it’s ever been.

Pete Buttigieg jokes about his failures on the job: "We've faced issues from container shipping to airline cancellations. Now we got balloons. *laughs*" pic.twitter.com/KeHzRjXBtC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 13, 2023

*Pause for audience laughter* Balloons! Get it??? LOL at Chinese spy balloons!

We’re not laughing. — John C. Nestor, PhD (@drjohnnestor) February 13, 2023

Nobody thinks this is funny https://t.co/hn7R5xpa5M — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 13, 2023

We don’t think it’s funny. And we can guarantee you that the people of East Palestine, Ohio, don’t think it’s funny. There’s really nothing funny about supply chains being strangled and tons of airline passengers being stranded and Chinese spy balloons when you’re trying to deal with the aftermath of a freight train loaded up with hazardous materials derailing and toxins have been released into the air and into the ground and water.

What about the train disaster in OH? — D. B. Pooper (@troubledunion) February 13, 2023

And the release of toxic chemicals/ substances from train derailment in Ohio — 🇺🇸 (@NJhockeycoach1) February 13, 2023

He will be silent and fail miserably over the train crash in Ohio — JB (@Desertpuma) February 13, 2023

Silence and miserable failure would definitely be on-brand for him.

You have to wonder if his staffers even bothered to tell the Secretary of Permanent Vacation what happened in Ohio. What's the point? He has nothing to contribute, and the people who might actually be able to help are better off if he just stays out of the way. https://t.co/nB3b2FXMRh — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 13, 2023

Maybe the people of East Palestine would be better off if Pete Buttigieg stays the hell away from there, honestly. Because he has a real knack for mucking up anything he touches. If he stays hands-off on East Palestine, those people might at least have a chance of getting through this disaster.

The most dangerous thing American transportation systems have faced is tge Secretary of Transportation who seems woefully inadequate. https://t.co/BatJ0DTc4i — A Crude Awakening (@allengilmer) February 13, 2023

