Yesterday we told you that Transportation Secretary took a short break from trying to make roads less racist and letting us know there are too many white construction workers to finally respond to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment. It didn’t go well.

However, later in the day, Buttigieg gave it another go with a reminder that those affected by the toxic East Palestine derailment should take comfort in the knowledge that the Transportation Department is doing great work elsewhere:

In the wake of the East Palestine derailment and its impact on hundreds of residents, we’re seeing lots of newfound or renewed (and welcome) interest in our work on rail safety, so I wanted to share more about what we’ve been doing in this area: — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

We are making historic investments on rail safety through funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, work that accelerates this year and continue in the years to come. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

Buttigieg’s thread went on to explain what’s being fixed/constructed around the country, partially thanks to the infrastructure law.

The Transportation Secretary appears to be tweeting his way through the East Palestine disaster ten days late instead of, you know… going there. https://t.co/szSFwTJI5Y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 15, 2023

The Biden administration will only show up in person after something happens when there’s some narrative ground to be gained.

How about, instead of tweeting bullsh*t no one cares about, you haul your pathetic arse down there and HELP THOSE PEOPLE. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 14, 2023

Is “right after a train derails and blows up” the best time to make a list of how good you are at train safety bc idk I feel like when that happens it’s a pretty big sign that the train safety needs more safety https://t.co/AEAeAZUfjR — Julia Marie (@julia_doubleday) February 15, 2023

The self-own seems strong with the timing of Buttigieg’s thread.

I hope you are on your way to East Palestine to speak/assist those in the trenches. Would also be nice to roll in with someone that could test the drinking water onsite. I’m sure it would calm a lot of nerves. Now is the time to be a hands on leader. https://t.co/dS3LnTQJaA — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 15, 2023

Here’s the latest on the East Palestine situation from Reuters:

Cleanup is moving quickly after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in Ohio 11 days ago, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Tuesday, while residents and observers questioned the health impacts of pollution that spilled into the Ohio River. The Norfolk Southern Railroad-operated train derailed on Feb. 3, causing a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. After railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars, DeWine on Feb. 8 said that residents could return to their homes. While DeWine said the pollution did not pose a serious threat to five million people who rely on the river for drinking water, he and several Ohio health and environmental officials cautioned at an afternoon press conference that residents using private wells near the derailment should only use bottled water.

They better make sure the people doing the cleanup “look like the community” so Buttigieg doesn’t have to send a strongly-worded letter.

***

Related:

Having solved all other problems, Transportation Sec Pete Buttigieg jokes about Chinese spy balloons

Twitter HAMMERS Buttigieg as he tries pushing diversity into construction work.

Pete Buttigieg explains why Biden’s awesome job as prez hasn’t translated to higher approval

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.